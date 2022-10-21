Swatch Introduces the World’s First Solar Spectrum Watch

Mary Grace
on October 21, 2022
Swatch Introduces the World’s First Solar Spectrum Watch

Raise your style to new heights with the very first Solar Spectrum timepiece ever created by Swatch!

On a background of neutral hues, the clock faces are delicately embellished with an assortment of bright blue and pink hues.

These Solar Spectrum clocks contain a mirror coating that is only partially opaque, giving them the appearance of having a sunglass lens.

Here Are The New Release From Swatch

Cross Spectrum

RRP $340

This ultra-slim timepiece has a 42mm stainless steel case and a Milanese mesh band with a black PVD coating for added durability. The exquisite slender design of this watch is complemented by the way the Solar Spectrum glass brings out the details of the sun-brushed black face, making the hour markers seem almost luminous.

Desert Mirage

RRP $265

This simple desert-toned watch has a polished stainless steel case and a matching band that measures in at just 38 millimeters in thickness. Solar Spectrum glass, which has a pinkish hue, highlights the sunray dial to create an elegantly slender watch.

Optical White

RRP $240

This ultra-thin watch is only 38 mm in thickness and has a casing made of polished stainless steel that is lighted by an optical white band. The Solar Spectrum glass highlights the sunray pattern on the dial, making for a refined and thin timepiece.

Get ready to see the full spectrum of colors every time you check the time.

Mary Grace
By Mary Grace

Mary Grace Sahagun is a Lifestyle Writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. Mary Grace turned her hand to writing after she began her career as an aircraft engineer.

