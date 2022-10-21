Swatch Introduces the World’s First Solar Spectrum Watch
Raise your style to new heights with the very first Solar Spectrum timepiece ever created by Swatch!
On a background of neutral hues, the clock faces are delicately embellished with an assortment of bright blue and pink hues.
These Solar Spectrum clocks contain a mirror coating that is only partially opaque, giving them the appearance of having a sunglass lens.
Here Are The New Release From Swatch
RRP $340
This ultra-slim timepiece has a 42mm stainless steel case and a Milanese mesh band with a black PVD coating for added durability. The exquisite slender design of this watch is complemented by the way the Solar Spectrum glass brings out the details of the sun-brushed black face, making the hour markers seem almost luminous.
RRP $265
This simple desert-toned watch has a polished stainless steel case and a matching band that measures in at just 38 millimeters in thickness. Solar Spectrum glass, which has a pinkish hue, highlights the sunray dial to create an elegantly slender watch.
RRP $240
This ultra-thin watch is only 38 mm in thickness and has a casing made of polished stainless steel that is lighted by an optical white band. The Solar Spectrum glass highlights the sunray pattern on the dial, making for a refined and thin timepiece.
Get ready to see the full spectrum of colors every time you check the time.
