Swatch Introduces the World’s First Solar Spectrum Watch

Raise your style to new heights with the very first Solar Spectrum timepiece ever created by Swatch!

On a background of neutral hues, the clock faces are delicately embellished with an assortment of bright blue and pink hues.

These Solar Spectrum clocks contain a mirror coating that is only partially opaque, giving them the appearance of having a sunglass lens.

Here Are The New Release From Swatch

Cross Spectrum

RRP $340

This ultra-slim timepiece has a 42mm stainless steel case and a Milanese mesh band with a black PVD coating for added durability. The exquisite slender design of this watch is complemented by the way the Solar Spectrum glass brings out the details of the sun-brushed black face, making the hour markers seem almost luminous.

Desert Mirage

RRP $265

This simple desert-toned watch has a polished stainless steel case and a matching band that measures in at just 38 millimeters in thickness. Solar Spectrum glass, which has a pinkish hue, highlights the sunray dial to create an elegantly slender watch.

Optical White

RRP $240

This ultra-thin watch is only 38 mm in thickness and has a casing made of polished stainless steel that is lighted by an optical white band. The Solar Spectrum glass highlights the sunray pattern on the dial, making for a refined and thin timepiece.

Get ready to see the full spectrum of colors every time you check the time.

