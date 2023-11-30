    You’ll Never Guess The Most Popular Podcast On Apple In 2023

    on 1 December 2023
    most popular podcasts on apple

    If you want to discover new podcasts, then it’s worth pouring over Apple’s annual list of its most popular podcasts. Listeners can also check out Apple’s curated collection here on Shows We Love, which includes Aussie Osher Günsberg Better Than Yesterday.

    Osher Günsberg, podcast
    Osher Günsberg’s Better Than Yesterday podcast

    Top Shows

    For the second year in a row Crime Junkie has come in at number one for top shows. This weekly true crime podcast is aired every Monday, and host Ashley Flowers delves into the latest crime she’s been obsessing over.

    1. Crime Junkie
    2. The Daily
    3. Dateline NBC
    4. SmartLess
    5. This American Life
    6. Morbid
    7. Up First
    8. Huberman Lab
    9. Hidden Brain
    10. Stuff You Should Know

    Top New Shows

    True life crime podcast Scamanda tops the list for most popular new shows on Apple podcasts. It chronicles the life and lies of Amanda Riley. The West Coast native is infamous for a devious deception with serious consequences. For years, Amanda deceived family members, friends, and social media followers about having cancer.

    1. Scamanda
    2. The Retrievals
    3. The Deck Investigates
    4. Murder & Magnolias
    5. Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus
    6. The Girl in the Blue Mustang
    7. The Coldest Case in Laramie
    8. Murder in Apartment 12
    9. The Girlfriends
    10. Undetermined

    Most Followed Shows

    1. Huberman Lab
    2. SmartLess
    3. New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce
    4. Scamanda
    5. The Mel Robbins Podcast
    6. Crime Junkie
    7. The Retrievals
    8. The Deck Investigates
    9. Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus
    10. On Purpose with Jay Shetty

    Most Shared Shows

    1. Scamanda
    2. Sold a Story
    3. The Retrievals
    4. Huberman Lab
    5. SmartLess
    6. The Witch Trials of J.K Rowling
    7. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra
    8. Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis Dreyfus
    9. The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
    10. True Sunlight

    Most Shared Episodes

    1. Huberman Lab: “What Alcohol Does to Your Body, Brain & Health”
    2. Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus: “Julia Gets Wise with Jane Fonda”
    3. The Daily: “The Fight Over Phonics”
    4. Hidden Brain: “The Paradox of Pleasure”
    5. Sold a Story: “The Problem”
    6. The Mel Robbins Podcast: “The ‘Let Them Theory’: A Life Changing Mindset Hack That 15 Million People Can’t Stop Talking About”
    7. The Retrievals: “The Patients”
    8. We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle: “Why We Love the Way We Love: Attachment Styles with Dr. Becky Kennedy”
    9. Just B with Bethenny Frankel: “Reality Reckoning: Rachel Leviss (Part One)”
    10. Serial: “The Alibi”

    Top Free Channels

    With Our Purpose by Jay Shetty among its many podcasts, iHeartPodcasts is the winner of the top free channels. There is also Huberman Lab which focuses on neuroscience and DOAC, The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett.

    1. iHeartPodcasts
    2. audiochuck
    3. The New York Times
    4. Dear Media
    5. Serial Productions
    6. Barstool Sports
    7. ABC News
    8. The Daily Wire
    9. Scicomm Media
    10. Cumulus Podcast Network 

    Top Subscriber Channels

    Top of the list is Wondery which aims to bring a world of entertainment and knowledge to audiences, globally.

    The latest podcasts include Daily Stoic, History, SmartLess, American Scandal, Business Wars, The Vanished, Even the Rich, and Killer Psyche. Tech offerings include Talking Tech, American Innovations and Unsung Science.

    1. Wondery
    2. Dateline NBC
    3. Pushkin
    4. iHeart True Crime
    5. Lemonada
    6. Tenderfoot TV
    7. TED Audio Collective
    8. Freakonomics Radio
    9. Radiolab
    10. BBC Podcasts
    More WLT News