You’ll Never Guess The Most Popular Podcast On Apple In 2023

If you want to discover new podcasts, then it’s worth pouring over Apple’s annual list of its most popular podcasts. Listeners can also check out Apple’s curated collection here on Shows We Love, which includes Aussie Osher Günsberg Better Than Yesterday.

Osher Günsberg’s Better Than Yesterday podcast

Most popular podcasts of 2023 in the US

Top Shows

For the second year in a row Crime Junkie has come in at number one for top shows. This weekly true crime podcast is aired every Monday, and host Ashley Flowers delves into the latest crime she’s been obsessing over.

Crime Junkie The Daily Dateline NBC SmartLess This American Life Morbid Up First Huberman Lab Hidden Brain Stuff You Should Know

Top New Shows

True life crime podcast Scamanda tops the list for most popular new shows on Apple podcasts. It chronicles the life and lies of Amanda Riley. The West Coast native is infamous for a devious deception with serious consequences. For years, Amanda deceived family members, friends, and social media followers about having cancer.

Scamanda The Retrievals The Deck Investigates Murder & Magnolias Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus The Girl in the Blue Mustang The Coldest Case in Laramie Murder in Apartment 12 The Girlfriends Undetermined

Most Followed Shows

Huberman Lab SmartLess New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Scamanda The Mel Robbins Podcast Crime Junkie The Retrievals The Deck Investigates Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Most Shared Shows

Scamanda Sold a Story The Retrievals Huberman Lab SmartLess The Witch Trials of J.K Rowling Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis Dreyfus The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) True Sunlight

Most Shared Episodes

Huberman Lab: “What Alcohol Does to Your Body, Brain & Health” Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus: “Julia Gets Wise with Jane Fonda” The Daily: “The Fight Over Phonics” Hidden Brain: “The Paradox of Pleasure” Sold a Story: “The Problem” The Mel Robbins Podcast: “The ‘Let Them Theory’: A Life Changing Mindset Hack That 15 Million People Can’t Stop Talking About” The Retrievals: “The Patients” We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle: “Why We Love the Way We Love: Attachment Styles with Dr. Becky Kennedy” Just B with Bethenny Frankel: “Reality Reckoning: Rachel Leviss (Part One)” Serial: “The Alibi”

Top Free Channels

With Our Purpose by Jay Shetty among its many podcasts, iHeartPodcasts is the winner of the top free channels. There is also Huberman Lab which focuses on neuroscience and DOAC, The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett.

iHeartPodcasts audiochuck The New York Times Dear Media Serial Productions Barstool Sports ABC News The Daily Wire Scicomm Media Cumulus Podcast Network

Top Subscriber Channels

Top of the list is Wondery which aims to bring a world of entertainment and knowledge to audiences, globally.

The latest podcasts include Daily Stoic, History, SmartLess, American Scandal, Business Wars, The Vanished, Even the Rich, and Killer Psyche. Tech offerings include Talking Tech, American Innovations and Unsung Science.