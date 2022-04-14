Belkin’s SOUNDFORM Earbuds Will Keep You Entertained While Moving

If you love your music and podcasts, then you’ve probably tried out a range of earbuds because there’s a lot available these days. We’ve been trialling Belkin’s latest range of wireless earbuds in its SOUNDFORM audio range and we’ve found they produce a clear, quality sound at an affordable price point.

There are three models of earbuds in the SOUNDFORM range and all of these come with charging platform which makes it easy to ensure they’re charged and ready to go when you need them.

For those after high quality sound, the SOUNDFORM Freedom earbuds are at the top of this Belkin range. At $199.95, we found these earbuds delivers a quality sound when playing music and a very nice, call clarity when you’re on a phone call.

The Freedom earbuds have Belkin’s own proprietary drive design and this boosts low frequency responses to 10hz. We also liked the advanced environmental noise cancellation (ENC) which reduces background noise to help with call quality.

You can charge the Freedom earbuds with up to eight hours of charge and and you get an additional 28 hours when they’re in the case. The headphones are bundled with the BOOST↑CHARGE Dual Wireless Charging Pads, so you can charge your earbuds and your phone at the same time.

Plus, the Freedom earbuds come with the Apple Find My feature so you only have to tap on your phone to find your charging case.

The Freedom earbuds come with Belkin’s Dual Wireless Charging Pad so you can charge any of your devices at the same time.

Belkin’s Freedom earbuds can charge on the wireless charging pad, along with your phone.

Other models in the SOUNDFORM range include the Move Plus and the Rise models. Here’s some more info about them:

Belkin’s SOUNDFORM Move Plus earbuds are priced at $89.95 for the budget-conscious.

SOUNDFORM Move Plus Earbuds

The Move Plus earbuds are stem style headphones with 2-layer drivers which are engineered for richer sound at any volume. Along with these headphones, you get the BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Pad 10W as well. The Move Plus earbuds are priced at $89.95.

The SOUNDFORM Rise earbuds are priced at $119.95.

SOUNDFORM Rise earbuds

The Rise earbuds deliver a consistent listening experience for music and podcasts, thanks to their 6mm drivers. The earbuds provide clear sound when you’re on a phone call because they have two ENC microphones in each earbud.

These earbuds could be a good solution for budget conscious users who’re looking for user friendly features not usually found at this price point. As well as these headphones, for $119.95 you also get the BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank 10K (Multi-port) which allows you to have power on hand.

About Belkin: Belkin is an accessories company with solutions for power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security and home automation for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California, Belkin products are sold in more than 50 countries around the world,

For more from Women Love Tech on earbuds, visit here.