Watch Cate Blanchett Interview With Prince William From Her New Podcast With Danny Kennedy 

Not everyone can launch a podcast with Prince William but then not everyone is Cate Blanchett.

Exclusively hosted on Audible, Australian actress Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy are doing their bit for the environment by releasing an informative new podcast called Climate Of Change.

It focuses on cutting edge science and environmental initiatives being carried out to help provide solutions to tackle climate change.

Prince William joins Cate and Danny in Episode 2 “The Disruptive Decade”.

In Prince William’s interview with the cohosts, he talks about his passion for the environment and his latest sustainability campaigns across the globe. He shares his personal love for the environment and how he loved playing in nature as a young boy and goes on to talk about climate change solutions he’s involved in including the Living Sea Walls project which grows climate resilient coral even in Sydney Harbour.

Associate Professor Katie Dafforn, one of the co leaders of the Living Sea Walls projects, shares her incredible work and how she benefits from Prince William’s latest initiative – The Earthshot Prize.

Prince William also said his passion for the environment was inspired by his father Prince Charles and grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh as well as watching David Attenborough documentaries.

“Climate innovations are disrupting how the world operates in incredible ways, but this progress is not yet fast enough, nor is it spread equally around the world,” said Co-hosts and co-creators of Climate of Change, Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy.

“We already have a lot of the technology we need – like solar and batteries – to keep the world under 1.5˚C and stave off the worst impacts of climate change. What we need now are more climate innovators all around the world coming up with bundles of solutions and spreading them at speed. That’s why we’re thrilled to shine a spotlight on some of these innovators in this podcast.”

