Watch Cate Blanchett Interview With Prince William From Her New Podcast With Danny Kennedy 

Robyn Foyster
on April 14, 2022
Cate Blanchett

Not everyone can launch a podcast with Prince William but then not everyone is Cate Blanchett.

Exclusively hosted on Audible, Australian actress Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy are doing their bit for the environment by releasing an informative new podcast called Climate Of Change.

It focuses on cutting edge science and environmental initiatives being carried out to help provide solutions to tackle climate change.

Prince William joins Cate and Danny in Episode 2 “The Disruptive Decade”. 

In Prince William’s interview with the cohosts, he talks about his passion for the environment and his latest sustainability campaigns across the globe. He shares his personal love for the environment and how he loved playing in nature as a young boy and goes on to talk about climate change solutions he’s involved in including the Living Sea Walls project which grows climate resilient coral even in Sydney Harbour.

Associate Professor Katie Dafforn, one of the co leaders of the Living Sea Walls projects, shares her incredible work and how she benefits from Prince William’s latest initiative – The Earthshot Prize.

Key Takeaways from Prince William’s The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet

Prince William also said his passion for the environment was inspired by his father Prince Charles and grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh as well as watching David Attenborough documentaries.  

Cate Blanchett and Prince William
Co-hosts and co-creators of Climate of Change, Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy and HRH Prince William

“Climate innovations are disrupting how the world operates in incredible ways, but this progress is not yet fast enough, nor is it spread equally around the world,” said Co-hosts and co-creators of Climate of Change, Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy.

“We already have a lot of the technology we need – like solar and batteries – to keep the world under 1.5˚C and stave off the worst impacts of climate change. What we need now are more climate innovators all around the world coming up with bundles of solutions and spreading them at speed. That’s why we’re thrilled to shine a spotlight on some of these innovators in this podcast.” 

Climate Of Change Podcast
Climate Of Change Podcast

Listen to the podcast here: https://www.audible.com/about/newsroom/audible-and-cate-blanchetts-dirty-films-to-launch-new-original-podcast

Avatar
By Robyn Foyster
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly. She is also the owner and publisher of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn's tech company produced the augmented reality app for Sydney's Vivid Festival in 2018 and the retail app Sweep. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM.

View more

