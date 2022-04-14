Where To Watch Oscar-Winning Movies From 2022

If you managed to tear your eyes away from the Will-Smith-Chris-Rock debacle that was the Oscars Ceremony this year, well done, otherwise, we’d advise you to pay some well-deserved attention to the many Academy Award winners of 2022.

With school holidays in full swing, and the Easter long weekend hot on our heels, there’s no better time to sit down with a big bowl of buttery popcorn and catch up on some of the best flicks unleashed over the last few months.

Nominated for six awards and crowned Best Original Screenplay at the 2022 Oscar ceremony, Belfast is the story of heartbreak and hope which chronicles the life of a young boy and his working-class family as they live through the tumultuous journey growing up in Northern Ireland during the 60’s.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

For the tennis fans, or those who gravitate toward a true story, King Richard could be the blockbuster for you. Something a bit more brazen, and a fellow Oscar winner (Will Smith as Best Actor), King Richard is the autobiographical recount of Venus and Serena William’s unyielding commitment to the world of tennis and their rise to becoming superstars in their sport.

Where to watch: Apple TV

Nominated for a whopping twelve Oscars Awards and the winner of Best Director (Jane Campion), The Power Of The Dog is without a doubt, the must-watch movie of the 2022 film season. A Western drama that focuses on love, grief and resentment as a rancher’s brother comes to visit, bringing a new wife and her son on the epic journey as well.

Where to watch: Netflix

It should come as no surprise that Coda, winner of Best Picture, is on our ‘to-watch’ list. The movie centres on 17-year-old Ruby, the sole hearing member of a deaf family, as she finds a passion for singing through her school choir. This story follows Ruby’s struggles between her devotion to her future and her family.

Where to watch: Apple TV

Honourable mention has to go to Spencer, the historical drama following the story of beloved Princess Diana and her struggles during her time in the monarchy. Kristen Stewart was highly commended and nominated for her first Academy Award (Best Actress) for her incredible portrayal of Diana.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Rightfully awarded the Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the Oscars 2022, this film takes us through the iconic rise, fall, and redemption of Tammy Faye. This intimate insight into the lives of Tammy and husband Jim Bakker reveals how they created the largest religious broadcasting network in the USA.

Where to watch: Google Play

Keeping up with the best movies has never been easier, thanks to the likes of our own home theatres. No matter your digital platform of choice, we can guarantee that one of these Oscar-worthy flicks will be sure to please you and the extended family this long weekend!