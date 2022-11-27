TikTok For You Fest Announces Star-studded Lineup For 2022

Coming back in 2022 is TikTok’s For You Fest, presented by CeraVe, to showcase a star-studded lineup of music performances, creator appearances and stand-up acts.

The epic live show will be hosted by Logie Award Winning TV Host, Tony Armstrong, on Thursday 15thDecember. Also featuring, will be incredible music performances by @leahkatemusic and @thetempertrap.

Streaming live on @tiktokaustralia and broadcast by 10Peach, the event will bring together over 500 of the best TikTok creators from across Australia. Big names such as @drkarl, @lukeandsassyscott, @chebbo, @katclark86 and @latishaclarkk will be joining the event. The night will cover exciting topics such as the biggest trends, rising creators and the most viral TikTok moments of 2022.

The biggest talking point will be the TikTok Creator of the Year award, presented by last year’s winner, Millie Ford. To showcase more of Australia’s digital creator talent, two new awards will be included this year: TikTok Video of the Year and TikTok For Good.

Last year’s For You Fest attendees will know the difficulty of finding a single winner and this year will be no different with the extensive creative talent. The nominees for Creator of the Year Award are:

Kat Clark – @katclark86 Will Gibb – @will_yum_gibb Luke and Sassy Scott – @lukeandsassyscott

The nominees for TikTok Video of the Year and TikTok For Good Awards will be announced next week. In the meantime, vote for your TikTok Creator of the Year as voting goes live on Monday 21st November. Check out a sneak peak of the action here:

TikTok’s For You Fest will be LIVE on @tiktok_australia from 7pm AEDT and also airing on 10Peach on 17 December at 8:30pm AEDT.