TikTok For You Fest Announces Star-studded Lineup For 2022

Julius Feldmann
on November 28, 2022
For You Fest

Coming back in 2022 is TikTok’s For You Fest, presented by CeraVe, to showcase a star-studded lineup of music performances, creator appearances and stand-up acts. 

The epic live show will be hosted by Logie Award Winning TV Host, Tony Armstrong, on Thursday 15thDecember. Also featuring, will be incredible music performances by @leahkatemusic and @thetempertrap.

Streaming TikTok

Streaming live on @tiktokaustralia and broadcast by 10Peach, the event will bring together over 500 of the best TikTok creators from across Australia. Big names such as @drkarl@lukeandsassyscott@chebbo@katclark86 and @latishaclarkk will be joining the event. The night will cover exciting topics such as the biggest trends, rising creators and the most viral TikTok moments of 2022. 

The biggest talking point will be the TikTok Creator of the Year award, presented by last year’s winner, Millie Ford. To showcase more of Australia’s digital creator talent, two new awards will be included this year: TikTok Video of the Year and TikTok For Good. 

Last year’s For You Fest attendees will know the difficulty of finding a single winner and this year will be no different with the extensive creative talent.  The nominees for Creator of the Year Award are:

  1. Kat Clark – @katclark86
  2. Will Gibb – @will_yum_gibb
  3. Luke and Sassy Scott – @lukeandsassyscott

The nominees for TikTok Video of the Year and TikTok For Good Awards will be announced next week. In the meantime, vote for your TikTok Creator of the Year as voting goes live on Monday 21st November. Check out a sneak peak of the action here:

@tiktok_australia

Don’t miss #ForYouFest presented by CeraVe

♬ original sound – TikTok Australia

TikTok’s For You Fest will be LIVE on @tiktok_australia from 7pm AEDT and also airing on 10Peach on 17 December at 8:30pm AEDT.

Julius Feldmann
By Julius Feldmann

Julius Feldmann is a writer on Women Love Tech and The Carousel. He has recently completed his studies at the ANU with a double Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and Science and is passionate about sustainability and new technology.

View more

trends News

TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on October 7, 2022
Lenovo Tab P11 trends
“The World We Imagine” — Lenovo Challenges Artists Around The Globe
Women Love Tech
on September 6, 2022
Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022

health News

health
With The High Pollen Count Right Now, We’re Reviewing The Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier
Pamela Connellan
on November 9, 2022
Happy health
Top 10 Positivity Sites That Promise To Make Your Day Happier
Hannah Lising-White
on November 2, 2022
Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022

Related News

BeReal App news
Is BeReal The New Social Media App You Have To Be On With All Your Friends?
Pamela Connellan
on November 14, 2022
apps
Best Parenting Apps To Use In 2022 To Help With Newborn Babies
Sophia Smith
on November 12, 2022
Instagram Reels news
Instagram Has Rolled Out Some Nifty Ways To Create With Reels
Pamela Connellan
on November 12, 2022
social media platforms social media
Picking the Right Platform as a Digital Creator to Accelerate Success
Women Love Tech
on November 12, 2022
instagram reels social media
Everything You Need To Know About Instagram Reels
Angela Bunt
on November 12, 2022
Shivani Gopal apps
Women Deserve An App That Nurtures Their Ambition – So I Created One
Shivani Gopal
on November 10, 2022

More WLT News