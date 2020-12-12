Here’s What 2020 Looked Like For Love On Tinder

2020 has been a year of hardship and change in the face of a worldwide pandemic, but the power of love shone through on Tinder with many finding a pathway to overcome adversity.

With lockdown and isolation taking place around the world, dating has had to adapt. On Tinder, dating hasn’t stopped, in fact, many love stories have come to be as a result of these changing times. Evidently, being forced to learn things about one another over the phone has sparked a number of hilarious and heartwarming trends throughout 2020.

The year For Love on Tinder:

#1 Toilet paper

We all remember that period of time where panic buying struck the nation, shelves were emptied in fear of long periods of restricted lockdowns. What we didn’t foresee was a shortage of toilet paper. Tinder found that mentions of toilet paper increased by 290% compared to last year. Seems like we all related to toilet rolls this year. I hope for the peoples’ sake that this wasn’t used as a pickup line:

“Damn, girl are you toilet paper? Because I need all of you for absolutely no reason.”

#2 Virtual dating

So what do we do if we can’t date in person? We do it over Zoom obviously. This year, people have resorted to video calls for their dates, and even gaming platforms like Animal Crossing! Talk about adapting…

#3 Beers were a symbol of hope

It’s fair to say that we were all counting down the days until we could walk back into our beloved pubs. For many, beers and drinks became a symbol of hope that one day we’ll live in better days – days when we can once again ‘get on the beers’.

#4 Mardi Gras was the last offical party of the year

Who would’ve thought that Mardi Gras would be our last party for a while. But we can only reminisce about the days of going out with friends, wearing our pride colours, and dancing into the night.

#5 TikTok and Tinder

The explosion of TikTok in 2020 made its way into Tinder conversations as ways of sharing humour and having a laugh.

#6 We connected even though Australia was on fire (literally)

Not only are we fighting a pandemic, but we also fought a fire at the start of the year, and you already know that that didn’t stop us from reaching out to one another. During the month of January, mentions increased by up to 24x.

#7 Black Lives mattered here too!

Mentions of BLM and Black Lives Matter were dominant during the month of June as matches on Tinder expressed their support for the cause.

A change of lifestyle also lead to inspired Tinder bios…and some of them are just brilliant:





I suppose you’re gonna need that easy connection for toilet paper with panic buying, good thing I have access to that 😏 Netflix and isolate? I have toilet paper 🧻 One ply…two ply…three ply….waiting for that re-ply 🧻 I just want someone to want me like Aussies want toilet paper I’m a handful but my boobs are too so it makes it okay 🤷‍♀️ Just looking for someone that will do the tube snake boogie with me 🤷 Just need a date for my cousin’s Zoom wedding.” I’m the kind of romantic who will order you Uber Eats for our virtual date I don’t see anything wrong with the WAP, it’s a song about a cat in the rain. Bought masks during bushfires which I then used for Covid, so I got that going for me

Let us know which is your favourite!