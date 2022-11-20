Top 5 Best Tech Deals This Black Friday

Black Friday officially kicks off on 25 November 2022.

However, savvy shoppers are already flocking to their favourite stores – and with good reason.

A bunch of online retailers are running their Black Friday sales early in a bid to get a headstart on the competition. This means there are already thousands of deals available, a full fortnight before the sale begins.

If you’re keen to pick up a bargain, there’s no reason to wait until Black Friday. (In fact, there’s a chance some of these offers might dry up before the supposed start date.)

With that in mind, here are 5 killer deals that you can snap right now for a fraction of their usual price.

Samsung TV

Up to $1,400 off smart TVs

Need an affordable TV for your bedroom or the kids’ play area? The Good Guys, Appliances Online, eBay, Bing Lee and Myer have already got the ball rolling with some great pre-Black Friday TV deals.

All the big brands are present and accounted for, including Samsung, LG, Sony and Hisense. To save you the hassle, I’ve rounded up the best TV deals so far. Prices start at just $229.

Lenovo Yoga 7

46% off bestselling laptops

All the big names in laptop manufacturing are offering significant deals right now. Early bird offers worth checking out include 30% off HP business laptops, $1,500 off Lenovo gaming laptops and up to $660 off Microsoft Surface models.

We’ve also seen the excellent Huawei MateBook 14 selling for $1,099, which is a cool $700 off the recommended retail price. Whether you need a laptop for school, work or play, there are plenty of bargains up for grabs in the lead-up to Black Friday.

(Photo credit: Dyson)

$200 off Dyson vacuums

The Dyson stick V8 is arguably the best stick vacuum cleaner that money can buy. Unfortunately it usually has a price tag to match, retailing for $800. Thanks to Black Friday pre-sales, you can currently get $200 off at Dyson’s official eBay store. This brings the total price down to $599 – still exy, but not quite as painful as before.

Cheap iPhones

Apple is notorious for its stingy Black Friday “deals”. Usually, the best thing going at the Apple Store is a free gift card when you purchase a full-price iPhone. Big whoop.

However, it’s possible to snag a great bargain from third-party retailers, especially if you’re happy to buy an older model. Our recent investigation turned up some great deals including refurbished iPhone 12 Pros selling for half-price. You can also score up to $320 off brand new iPhones – if you know where to look.

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 bundles

The jewel in Black Friday’s crown is the PlayStation 5. While the actual discounts are low, this could be your only opportunity to pick up the console before Christmas. Stock has been virtually non-existent since it launched in 2020 and is expected to dry up again very soon.

There are currently a range of bundles available which is the best way to save. For example, Amazon is selling the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok Bundle for $904. This works out to a saving of $19.95 compared to buying both products separately.

For a snapshot of all the best deals so far, check out Finder’s Black Friday 2022 guide – we’ll be providing rolling, live coverage in the lead-up to 25 November and beyond.

Women Love Tech thanks Chris Jager from Finder for this article.

Chris Jager is the senior reviews editor at Finder, specialising in consumer technology. With over 15 years of experience as a full-time journalist, Chris has provided expertise to many leading technology publications, including PC World, Australian Gamepro, Good Gear Guide, ARN, IT News, PC Authority, CRN, GameSpy, Gizmodo, Business Insider, MSN, Kotaku and Lifehacker Australia. Before joining Finder, Chris was the editor of Lifehacker Australia for five years. He has a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism from the University of Western Sydney. Outside of Finder, you’ll find him playing with retro 80s computers while juggling three pre-teen daughters.