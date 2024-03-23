Using Artificial Intelligence to Write with Responsibility

While on contract, I read a content management plan written by an external consultant. Unfortunately, a number of pages were written like they were copied straight from a textbook!

Using LinkedIn, I conducted a background check on the author. I quickly found that they had a marketing background but limited work experience. You could tell they were hired because they presented well and could sell “ice to Eskimos!”

She had either used artificial intelligence to write the report. Or someone had blatantly copied passages from a Don Norman or Jacob Nielson textbook.

Benefits of Artificial Intelligence

As a chatbot writer, I used artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and data flow diagrams on a daily basis. The chatbot was for a large Australian recruitment company.

The recruiters benefited by:

Saving time and money by solving common ICT support queries

A central place to contact the small ICT team, so they could manage their workload effectively.

Jobs were logged as Jira tickets, tracked and managed.

Easy access to learning materials.

Encouraged self-service with printable help sheets and step-by-step instructions.

Watch short educational videos.

View screenshots to see what to do clearly.

Ability to work 24/7 on weekends and overseas.

As a result of implementing a chatbot, there was a 30 per cent increase in satisfaction with using the system.

All ICT projects are business investments that should last at least one to ten years. It would be hard to measure the cost savings and benefits to the workplace. It was estimated that the chatbot was better than hiring one real person over several years.

Disadvantages of Artificial Intelligence

As part of implementing the chatbot, the team conducted a user survey. The recruiters were honest with their feedback. Several even had a good vent.

The recruiters did not like:

Not being able to pick up a phone and talk to a real person.

Some staff members had a low computer literacy. So, they were unable to articulate their problem clearly. As a result, they are unable to use correct search terms to use the chatbot effectively.

New Zealand staff were unaware of the software training materials.

Potential clients did not like the third-party data sharing.

Applying for Jobs

What is ChatGPT? ChatGPT, which stands for Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, is a large language model–based chatbot developed by OpenAI. It uses Python code. – Wikipeda

On Reddit, several people talked about using ChatGPT to apply for jobs. For example, Coles and Woolworths often ask the same questions about customer service. They were using it to write their answers to fill in the online form.

In this example, it could be considered ethical and time-saving. Employers still need to check references, and employees still need to perform on the job.

Copywriters Need To use AI Responsibly

My concern is that authors could get sued. If you use artificial intelligence to write assignments and reports on the job, you are not producing your own work.

Staff at universities use software like Copyscape to detect large paragraphs of copyrighted materials. It is a free plagiarism checker. It promises to detect duplicate content and check if your text is original.

If you suspect that someone has stolen your original work, then it could be a lengthy and expensive legal case. You could lodge a Freedom of Information request for a digital copy of the document. Then file a copyright complaint.

Experience often trumps Book Knowledge

I have written a content marketing plan for the Fraser Coast Regional Coast website. It took at least three months to do a thorough job. You’ll need access to the website and Google Analytics. I recommend your content plan is written by someone internally working for the company.

Afterwards

After I left my short contact, I wanted to meet the person who wrote the content marketing plan. I attended a Meetup talk where she presented on marketing.

At the end of the panel talk, someone asked her about using chatbots ethically. Her answer made me face-palm and exit the Meetup promptly.

It’s important to use artificial intelligence responsibly.