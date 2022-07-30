Viral Chef and TEDxSpeaker, dimsimlim’s Flying Chowmein Recipe

Viral Chef and TEDxSpeaker, dimsimlim’s Flying Chowmein Recipe

Alice Duthie
on July 31, 2022

Vincent Yeow Lim a.k.a dimsimlim is a restaurant owner and one of Australia’s most popular online content creators, with a massive 1.3M following on TikTok! He has also recently been announced to speak at this year’s TEDxSydney. Due to COVID, this is the first time TEDxSydney has been held in person for three years.

To celebrate the upcoming TEDx event, we’re sharing dimsimlim’s viral Flying Chowmein recipe below. Fans are absolutely loving this – it has almost 600K likes on TikTok! Check out the original video here.

dimsimlim

dimsimlim’s Flying Chowmein Recipe

Ingredients:

12 Prawns

1 Cup Neutral Oil

1 Tablespoon Minced Garlic

4 Dried Mushrooms

20g Carrots

1 Bok Choy

2 Cup Flavoured Bone Stock

1 Tablespoon Potato Starch

Chowmein Egg Noodles

Method:

1. Wrap noodles around chopsticks and ladle boiling oil on top until firm and crispy. (1-2mins)

2. In a separate wok/pan add neutral oil to velvet prawn

3. Strain and set aside

4. Add 1 tablespoon of oil back into the wok and fry mince garlic till fragrant

5. Add vegetables to the wok and stir for 1 minute

6. Add the bone broth (you can also use 1/2 tbs chicken powder, white pepper, pinch salt and pinch sugar with 2 cups of water and adjust flavour to taste) and bring to a boil

7. Add cooked prawn back and straight away thicken with potato starch

8. Serve on a plate around your flying chowmein!

Tickets to see Vincent live at TEDxSydney on the 5th of August are available here.

Alice Duthie
By Alice Duthie

Alice is a lifestyle writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at The University of Sydney, majoring in Marketing and Business Information Systems.

View more

trends News

women love tech trends
The A-Z Of What We Love Most On Instagram
Emeric Brard
on January 10, 2022
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic trends
Tips For Shopping Online During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Women Love Tech
on January 10, 2022
Twitter 2021 trends
Top Moments Of 2021 Through Twitter’s Eyes
Emeric Brard
on December 31, 2021

health News

Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022
BaxterBlue glasses health
Blue Light Eye-Wear Products That Support A Healthier Digital Life
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on April 10, 2022
health
Why Should You Avoid The Blue Light From Your Digital Devices?
Pamela Connellan
on March 17, 2022

Related News

Afghanistan film-makers news
One Year On, Film-maker Max Walker Says ‘The Fall Of Kabul Felt Like Leaving My Mates On The Slopes Of Gallipoli’
Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on July 31, 2022
Steven Spielberg news
Steven Spielberg Uses His iPhone To Shoot A Music Video
Pamela Connellan
on July 29, 2022
Allurion Weight Loss news
New AI Tech Predicts If The Allurion Weight Loss Device Will Work For You     
Pamela Connellan
on July 27, 2022
Woman at Computer news
The Tech Skill Shortage And How You Can Capitalise On It
Pamela Connellan
on July 26, 2022
Instagram Reels news
Instagram Has Rolled Out Some Nifty Ways To Create With Reels
Pamela Connellan
on July 22, 2022
TripAdvisor Views news
View-tiful – The Best Views In The World According To TripAdvisor Reviews
Pamela Connellan
on July 19, 2022

More WLT News