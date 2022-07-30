Viral Chef and TEDxSpeaker, dimsimlim’s Flying Chowmein Recipe

Vincent Yeow Lim a.k.a dimsimlim is a restaurant owner and one of Australia’s most popular online content creators, with a massive 1.3M following on TikTok! He has also recently been announced to speak at this year’s TEDxSydney. Due to COVID, this is the first time TEDxSydney has been held in person for three years.

To celebrate the upcoming TEDx event, we’re sharing dimsimlim’s viral Flying Chowmein recipe below. Fans are absolutely loving this – it has almost 600K likes on TikTok! Check out the original video here.

Ingredients:

12 Prawns

1 Cup Neutral Oil

1 Tablespoon Minced Garlic

4 Dried Mushrooms

20g Carrots

1 Bok Choy

2 Cup Flavoured Bone Stock

1 Tablespoon Potato Starch

Chowmein Egg Noodles

Method:

1. Wrap noodles around chopsticks and ladle boiling oil on top until firm and crispy. (1-2mins)

2. In a separate wok/pan add neutral oil to velvet prawn

3. Strain and set aside

4. Add 1 tablespoon of oil back into the wok and fry mince garlic till fragrant

5. Add vegetables to the wok and stir for 1 minute

6. Add the bone broth (you can also use 1/2 tbs chicken powder, white pepper, pinch salt and pinch sugar with 2 cups of water and adjust flavour to taste) and bring to a boil

7. Add cooked prawn back and straight away thicken with potato starch

8. Serve on a plate around your flying chowmein!

