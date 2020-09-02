Watch Dogs Legion wins Best Action-Adventure Game at Gamescom

Watch Dogs Legion has just won the category of ‘Best Action Adventure Game’ at this year’s Gamescom. Ubisoft has impressed the judges with a reimagined gritty futuristic London and an interesting range of characters. The next-gen concept introduces the ‘play as anyone’ concept where you can choose to recruit any resistance members to make up your team.

Your mission is to take back power from Nigel Cass, CEO of Albion, the corrupt private military company. There are lots of key buildings that anyone who’s lived in or has visited London will recognize. You can garden hop and drive on the right side of the road and ride the tub.

Tipping Point trailer, directed by Alberto Mielgo.

Hop on your cargo drone with a staple gun or hack your enemies drones. The black drone spider is awesome. You can even pretend to be like James Bond.

Build your resistance and take back old London town. For more information about Watch Dogs: Legion, please visit watchdogs.com, and join the conversation by using #watchdogslegion.

Watch Dogs Legion will be available on the following platforms: PC, Microsoft Xbox One and Xbox Series X, Sony Playstation 4 and 5, and Stadia. There are four different editions.

Release date 29th October 2020. Pre-order now. https://watchdogs.ubisoft.com/game/en-gb/

About Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs launched in 2014 as the video game industry’s best-selling new IP at launch. To-date, the award-winning franchise has sold more than 40 million games worldwide. The hacker series extends to other entertainment media, including books and comics. The next opus in the franchise, Watch Dogs: Legion, will release on October 29, 2020.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2019–20 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,534 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.