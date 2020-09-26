What to Wear When Working from Home

As working from home becomes more popular and acceptable, it’s time to consider updating and refreshing our wardrobes.

You might like to think about what you’ll be doing later on during the day. You might want to try investing in some matching loungewear (think Blue Bungalow), or luxe up your athleisure if you are popping out for a walk or gym session.

If you have a video conference on, then look for a bright solid top. Avoid anything with strips or prints as they don’t look great on camera.

Here are some different ideas from the fashion experts for planning your next shopping trip:

We all love a good shopping trip to Bunnings (except my husband) – here’s some ideas on how to organise your wardrobe better:

If you need some help decluttering and organizing your closet here are some ideas. (BTW. The wear again hook is a genius idea!)

For those who like a super neat wardrobe, view Shea Whitney’s tips on clever closet organization:

Please consider donating any business wear and suits to your local Dressed for Success, or charity shop.

I’m excited that pink corduroy jackets are now considered to be business attire. Pop on a pair of Frankie4 flats with your favourite Mimco jewellery and head to the shops to update your wardrobe.

