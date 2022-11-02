What’s DOGTV? It’s Netflix For Dogs Of Course

Ever since Covid, it’s been made easier by the fact we literally couldn’t watch all the streaming content available if we tried. But what about our four-legged friends?

They get very excited if they see dogs up on the screen and these days, since COVID, many more people have dogs as pets.

When these people find they have to go back to work or go out, they’re often looking for help or some way to keep their pet entertained – so DOGTV couldn’t come at a better time.



These days we all have a greater understanding of a dog’s social needs. As Mandi Wright, PETstock’s PETschool State Trainer here in Australia says: “One of the most prominent trends emerging is the use of technology and gadgets as a way to care for pets, helping them to feel more safe, secure and stimulated throughout the day.”

Wright adds: “Technology is a powerful tool that every pet owner can benefit from, as it not only improves the wellbeing of pets both mentally and physically, but also gives owners peace of mind that their pet is being cared for or monitored in their absence. So now, there is even a streaming platform for dogs! DOGTV is one of the most recent technologies to launch in Australia, exclusively to PETstock, that is revolutionising the way we care for our pets.”

The DOGTV platform is designed to give dogs a great day, every day. By exposing them to the exciting sights and sounds of other dogs, the platform gives the pets the support and comfort they need at home while their owners are at work or social events. Through the platform, dogs are exposed to real life experiences, such as travelling by car etc. As Wright says: “For any pet owner whose pet is suffering from anxiety, DOGTV is a powerful tool that can help to combat a dog’s emotional stress by exposing them to calming sights and sounds, such as waves softly crashing at the beach.”

“The benefits of incorporating DOGTV into your dog’s daily cycle are endless, but it’s still critical to incorporate regular training sessions and social experiences outside of the home,” she added.

Already, many pet owners leave the TV or radio on for their pets

According to the most recent report from Animal Medicines Australia, 35% of pet owners leave the television or radio on for their furry family members in their absence to help reduce feelings of anxiety and loneliness. (See info here) Research also shows that about 40% of dogs can suffer from anxiety at any one time. (See info here)

DOGTV General Manager, Beke Lubeach, says she’s seen firsthand how the DOGTV platform can give four-legged friends a better day: “We’re so excited to partner with PETstock to launch the platform in Australia, to give pets the support and comfort they need at home as their owners return to the workplace and social events,” says Beke. She says DOGTV is designed to sync in with a dog’s daily cycle, including how and when they’re most active: “Three programs, including stimulation, relaxation, and exposure, have been scientifically created to keep your dog feeling happy and confident,” Beke adds.

“Each program is scheduled throughout the day, exposing dogs to visual stimuli and sounds that positively impacts their behaviour and reduces feelings of anxiety.”

PETstock Dog Trainer, Tina Button, says technology such as DOGTV is revolutionising the way that we care for our pets, all for the better: “Not only does DOGTV provide pets with an enriching environment that helps their emotional and behavioural development, but also gives pet owners peace of mind that their dog is comforted and staying active while they’re out,” says Button.

“When integrating technology into your pet’s daily regime, it’s important they feel comfortable. Having their favourite bed, blanket and access to water nearby is essential to ensuring a smooth transition,” she adds. “The first time your dog experiences the platform, it’s perfectly normal for them to be extra excited! Be present for your pet’s introduction to DOGTV and set the volume to a comfortable level.”

Stress and anxiety affects dogs in a similar way



PETstock Vet, Dr Natalie Li., says: “Just like humans, anxiety and stress experienced by dogs can have a severe impact on their mental and physical wellbeing.”

“Symptoms of anxiety in pets include yawning, panting and whining, licking of the lips or destruction and digging,” she adds. “When dogs experience stress or fear, their emotional centre called the limbic system is highly aroused, impacting their ability to think and act clearly. Creating an enriching space for pets where they are exposed to comforting sounds and visual aids is a great way for pet parents to help combat their pet’s anxiety.”

Monthly and annual subscriptions to DOGTV are available exclusively at PETstock stores or online at the PETstock website.