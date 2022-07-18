You Can Now Use Snapchat On The Web

If you use platforms like Facebook Messenger, then you’ll know how convenient it is to be able to message your friends on the web if you don’t have your phone nearby. Now, Snapchat has also made it possible for users in Australia and New Zealand to call and message on the web!

To access Snapchat for Web, head to web.snapchat.com, login with your Snapchat username and password, and pick up your conversations right where they left off on mobile–but now from the big screen.

You’ll be able to take advantage of all of your favourite features from messaging on the mobile app, like Chat Reactions, Chat Reply, plus Lenses coming soon for video calls. You’ll also be able to send Snaps right from your computer.

A team of Snap engineers based in Australia took on a key role in developing the new web product.

Ryan Thomas, who leads the Sydney based engineering group, said: “We’ve got a very talented team of local engineers who build Calling for Snapchat, and have extended this onto Snapchat for Web. With over 100 million Snapchatters making calls to their friends on Snapchat every month, we knew this was a critical element to get right. We’re pleased that an important part of the Snapchat for Web experience has been created here in Australia and will be utilised by people all over the world.”

Notably, the team from Snap has stated that they have designed this web feature with privacy and safety in mind. One of the safety initiatives they are launching is a unique privacy screen that hides the Snapchat window if you click away for another task.

With so many people spending more time online these days, whether it is for remote learning or working, streaming or just plain browsing – the web feature will make it easier for users to stay connected throughout the day.

We are excited to see what features Snapchat will unveil next!