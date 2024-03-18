    Adobe Helped Design a Dress for NYFW … And We Would Actually Wear It!

    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 18 March 2024
    Adobe x Christian Cowan Dress

    The fusion between fashion and technology has long been a source of fascination. From wearable tech to smart fabrics, designers continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible. One of the latest incarnations of this fusion was on display at this year’s New York Fashion Week. Where the fashion designer by the same name unveiled his groundbreaking creation: the Adobe x Christian Cowan Dress Powered by Primrose Technology. The animated and shapeshifting interactive dress featured a design that had the power to change and adapt to movement. Making it the first-ever completely wearable and electronically reconfigurable garment crafted using Adobe Project Primrose.

    The power of partnering with Primrose Technology

    The innovative technology behind the Adobe x Christian Cowan Dress proved to have the power to transform fabric into a living, breathing work of art. And, the ability yo empower designers like Cowan to dream bigger and redefine the boundaries of fashion in the process. This specific sartorial collaboration featured laser-cut polymer dispersed liquid crystal “petals”. With each petal hiding an underlay with a flexible printed circuit board, that allowed the dress to electronically alternate multiple times per second and paid homage to Cowan’s iconic stars. A result? A transformative dress that dazzled audiences with its innovative design and – literally –  brought fashion to life.

    Adobe x Christian Cowan Dress

    Collaboration and creativity

    The reveal of the Adobe x Christian Cowan Dress ignited a creative spark in the fashion world, inspiring designers, artists and brands to explore the possibilities of this innovative technology. Behind the awe-inspiring creation of the frock were Adobe’s own tools, integral at every stage of the design process. These included Adobe Illustrator – which mapped out the flexible printed circuit boards and sketched the patterns. And the Adobe After Effects – which animated the dress with captivating motion graphics.

    The future for fashionistas

    The Adobe x Christian Cowan Dress served as more than a mere style statement. Offering instead a glimpse into the future of fashion design. With technology such as Project Primrose redefining the very fabric of fashion, and empowering designers to dream bigger and create garments that evolve and interact with their environment, collaborations like the Adobe x Christian Cowan Dress Powered by Primrose Technology are leading the way forward and shaping the future of creativity and design.

    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa

    Marie-Antoinette Issa is a contributor for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She has worked across news and women's lifestyle magazines and websites including Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Madison, The Urban List and Daily Mail, I Quit Sugar and Huffington Post.

    View more

    trends News

    View more
    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 7 November 2023
    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    By Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    By Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    View more
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    By Hannah Lising-White
    on 17 February 2024
    gluten free FoodSwitch health
    Top 6 Food Recipe Apps for a Healthier You NOW
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 2 February 2024
    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    By Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023

    Related News

    View more
    Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer Laura Dundovic Renya Xydis 2 technology
    Just In: Dyson Has Launched Its Most Intelligent Hair Dryer Yet
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 18 March 2024
    World Sleep Day Audible Natalie Imbruglia lifestyle
    Natalie Imbruglia is Reading Poetry to Help You Fall Asleep
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 13 March 2024
    Viral Korean Beauty Muzigae Mansion lifestyle
    The Viral Korean Beauty Brand That’s Just Hit Australia
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 11 March 2024
    Geske MicroCurrent Face-Lifter
    Can a $77 Device Really Reduce the Size of Your Pores?
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 5 March 2024
    lifestyle
    How a Film About Grief Forged a Community in a Seemingly Disconnected World
    By Alice Duthie
    on 29 February 2024
    Taylor Swift Style
    Add To Cart: The Best Taylor Swift Styles You Can Buy Online Right Now
    By Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 23 February 2024

    More WLT News

    View more