Apple Fitness+ The New Totally Integrated Online Fitness Service

Together with Apple’s recent launch of the new Ipad Air and the Apple Watch 6 series comes Apple Fitness +

Here’s a short overview on what are the key benefits and costs.

Apple Fitness+

Apple is introducing a new online fitness service called Apple Fitness +

The good thing here is that it is integrated with all of the latest Apple products … yes, that’s Apple telling us to regularly upgrade or you’ll suffer from FOMO. With Apple Fitness + , you can play workouts on your iPhone, and your new Apple Watch 6, which released last week to much fanfare. Plus, it will send your heart rate, calories burned, and more to your iPhone screen.

There will be 10 types of classes, including yoga, strength training, HIIT, rowing, and more. You can also integrate Apple Music into your workouts.

How much does Apple Fitness + Cost?

It’s $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year. And you get three months free with an Apple Watch purchase.

Apple is offering a subscription bundle: Apple Music, TV+, Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 a month. Add News+ and Fitness+ and increase your limit to 2TB of storage, and you’ll pay $29.95 a month.

Apple Watch 6 series

Apple Health Research

Health is high on Apple’s agenda and the tech company is joining forces with researchers to conduct three health studies that include using Apple Watch to explore how blood oxygen levels can be used in future health applications. This year, Apple will collaborate with the University of California, Irvine, and Anthem to examine how longitudinal measurements of blood oxygen and other physiological signals can help manage and control asthma.

Separately, Apple will work closely with investigators at the Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research and the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre at the University Health Network, one of the largest health research organisations in North America, to better understand how blood oxygen measurements and other Apple Watch metrics can help with management of heart failure. Finally, investigators with the Seattle Flu Study at the Brotman Baty Institute for Precision Medicine and faculty from the University of Washington School of Medicine will seek to learn how signals from apps on Apple Watch, such as Heart Rate and Blood Oxygen, could serve as early signs of respiratory conditions like influenza and COVID-19.

