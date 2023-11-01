    Apple Unveils New MacBook Pro With M3 Family of Chips

    Alice Duthie
    on 1 November 2023

    In their latest streaming event, Apple just announced new Macs, three new Silicon Processors, and more about their macOS software update. Here’s everything you need to know.

    The M3 Family Arrives

    Apple has released three new chips: the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, which are the first chips for personal computers that use the cutting-edge 3-nanometer technology. These chips have a much faster and more efficient graphics processor (GPU), which is a significant upgrade for Apple’s computer chips.

    Featuring a breakthrough technology called Dynamic Caching, the GPU allocates the use of local memory in hardware in real-time, so only the exact amount of memory needed is used for each task. This dramatically increases GPU utilisation and performance for the most demanding apps and games.

    With the M3, Apple is advancing its AI capabilities. The Neural Engine is now up to 60% faster than the M1 family of chips, making AI and machine learning tasks more efficient while prioritising data privacy.

    MacBook Pro

    MacBook Pro (14-Inch and 16-Inch)

    The latest revamp of the MacBook Pro isn’t focused on dramatically changing its exterior, but rather focuses on internal improvements. The new 14 and 16-inch models feature brighter screens and enhanced battery life, claiming up to 22 hours on some configurations. While the regular 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with the 60% faster M3 chip, it only has two USB-C ports (instead of 3). Only the M3 Pro or M3 Max models have the third port.

    Apple has also introduced a new Space Black colour option. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip starts at A$2,699 inc. GST, and the M3 Pro and M3 Max models begin at A$3,499 inc. GST. The 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at RRP A$4,299 inc. GST. You can order the new MacBook Pro online now. It will arrive to purchasers and to Apple Store locations from November 7.

    MacBook Pro

    macOS Sonoma

    Apple’s new software update for Mac, macOS Sonoma, has a range of exciting features. Some of these include:

    • Placing widgets on your desktop
    • Accessing iPhone widgets on your Mac
    • Video conferencing enhancements such as Presenter Overlay, placing the presenter above shared content, and Reactions for fun video effects.
    • Safari’s Profiles keeps your browsing separate for different topics or projects
    • Web apps offer quicker access to your favourite sites
    • New, captivating screen savers featuring slow-motion videos from around the world.
    • Game Mode prioritises graphics tasks, ensuring high frame rates and reduced latency with wireless accessories, enhancing gameplay.
    Apple

