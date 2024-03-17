Exactly What We’re All Streaming at the Moment 

Whether you’re team Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or Disney+, when it comes to streaming services, viewers have more choices than ever before. But what exactly are we all watching right now? According to Reelgood Streaming Charts – which monitor 20 million viewing decisions each month across every streaming platform in the United States – these are the top picks dominating the streaming charts this week. (And yes, Dune Part One is still leading the charge.)

Dune: Part One dominates

At the forefront of viewing streaming preferences sits “Dune: Part One”. Despite its sequel, “Dune: Part Two”, hitting movie theatres recently, it is the original installment that continues to captivate audiences. Securing the top spot as the most-streamed movie across all streaming platforms. This sci-fi epic, based on Frank Herbert’s iconic novel, debuted simultaneously in theatres and on streaming services, showcasing its enduring popularity among viewers.

Other movies making their mark

Away from the Oscars, Best Picture winner “Oppenheimer,” further solidifed its position as a streaming service must-watch with its thought-provoking storyline and stellar cast. This gripping tale of scientific discovery and moral dilemma resonates with audiences, earning it a well-deserved spot among the top streaming picks.

Other noteworthy movie mentions include “Past Lives,” a captivating thriller on Paramount+ with Showtime, and “Spaceman,” a Netflix original that made waves with its streaming debut shortly after its theatrical release. These titles, along with “Napoleon” on Apple TV+ and “The Holdovers” on Peacock, round out the top picks on the streaming charts, showcasing the diverse range of content available to audiences.

Let’s talk TV shows

In the realm of TV shows “Shogun” emerges as the undisputed champion, claiming the top spot with a remarkable 97% positive rating on Reelgood. This historical drama series on Hulu transports viewers to feudal Japan with its compelling narrative and stellar performances.

“The Regime” (Max); “Avatar: The Last Airbender” (Netflix); “Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+) and “Tracker” (Paramount +) rounded out the List.

Streaming services go from strength to strength

With streaming services showing no signs of slowing down, platforms like Reelgood monitor millions of viewing decisions each month, providing valuable insights into the preferences of streaming audiences. These charts not only highlight the most-watched titles but also offer a glimpse into emerging trends and audience preferences, shaping the future of content creation and distribution.

As viewers navigate the ever-expanding landscape of streaming services, one thing remains clear: our appetite for engaging, immersive content shows no signs of waning. Whether it’s epic sci-fi adventures, gripping historical dramas, or edge-of-your-seat thrillers, streaming platforms continue to deliver the entertainment experiences we crave, right at our fingertips. So, grab your popcorn and settle in for an evening of Netflix and chill – literally!