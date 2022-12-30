Embracing Entrepreneurship with Emily Alexandra Guglielmo’s Favorite Podcasts

Podcasts have become more than just a source of entertainment for listeners. Business owners and entrepreneurs stand to benefit significantly from this initiative. As an entrepreneur, improving your knowledge of business is always on your mind. You will find podcasts to be a valuable tool for expanding your horizons, discovering different advertising approaches, or staying up to date with sales and marketing developments, whatever your motivation for listening may be.

Podcasts provides you with direct access to industry professionals. In addition to the sheer number of topics, leading figures, and creative ideas, the service offers immeasurable value. The convenient part is that you can listen to podcasts on t he through your smartphone. You will have immediate access to everything at your fingertips. However, choosing who to follow can be one of the most challenging aspects of the process. In the era of so much information available to us, an individual striving for entrepreneurship should subscribe to as many publications as possible instead of none.

This list of five podcasts is valuable and inspirational for Emily Alexandra Cosmetics’ founder, Emily Alexandra Guglielmo. They discuss topics such as setting goals, business finances, and marketing.

Jenna Kutcher – The Goal Digger Podcast

The Goal Digger Podcast by Jenna Kutcher is the best resource for learning the keys to achieving lofty goals. The comprehensive instructions and useful advice can help you earn the life you’ve always dreamed of. In addition to training with professionals, you can achieve your biggest goals by working hard, taking action, and pushing yourself.

In light of Jenna Kutcher’s work, one will be equipped with information that can assist them in achieving their financial and personal objectives. In this program, you will discover how to efficiently utilize social media, how to increase productivity, what it takes to become an entrepreneur, and what business lessons you can learn from the entrepreneur world. As a self-made millionaire, Kutcher illustrates how she has escaped corporate life through photography, e-courses, and online marketing. “This podcast is perfect to get your goals in mind right for the new year. She gives great pointers in advice that are realistic and palpable,” said Emily Alexandra Guglielmo.

Adam Mendler – 30-Minute Mentors – Adam Mendler

America’s leading thinkers and doers are profiled by leadership consultant Adam Mendler, who offers tips on succeeding. Each episode features a wealth of advice that can be put into practice by a prominent CEO, founder, athlete, celebrity, or political or military leader. This 30-Minute Mentors podcast teaches you how to become your best self, tackle modern workplace challenges, and maximize your personal and professional potential. “I enjoy earning lessons in leadership firsthand from some of America’s top leaders,” said Guglielmo.

Sam Altman – How to Start a Startup

Sam Altman has developed a series of video lectures entitled “How to Start a Startup.” which were presented initially at Stanford in the Fall of 2014. Sam is the founder and president of Y Combinator. He was a Stanford student nearly a decade ago before dropping out to start his own business and become an investor. Over the past nine years, YC has taught aspiring entrepreneurs how to create their own businesses.

The first lecture advice is tailored to individuals starting a business to grow exponentially and grow into a large organization. Startups are the future wave, and Altman believes it is worthwhile to gain a deeper understanding of them, but startups are very dissimilar to typical corporations.

In addition, Emily appreciates the unique nature of this podcast. “This one is really neat because it’s actually a series of video lectures, initially given at Stanford in Fall 2014. I enjoy learning in this format because it feels like I’m in class, actually studying this topic,” the founder of EAC said.

Chris Panek – Mastering Your Small Business Finances

A Certified Public Accountant, Business Strategist, and Business Coach, Chris Panek, hosts Mastering Your Small Business Finances to help entrepreneurs make immediate improvements to their businesses. Furthermore, this program provides busy entrepreneurs with confidence and clarity and contributes directly to their bottom line by enabling them to grow their businesses.

Every episode focuses on simple, straightforward explanations of finances, entrepreneurship, financial planning, leadership, accounting, tax deductions, growth, side business, marketing, philosophy, and drive.

“Finances isn’t always the most fun part of running a business, but it’s most important to have a big picture of where your money is coming from and where it’s going so that you can stay organized and make decisions to keep improving,” says Emily.

Austin Brawner and Lily Ackerly – Brand Growth Experts

With their combined experience in the Brand Growth Experts podcast, Austin Brawner and Lily Ackerly have helped more than 267 established business owners, marketers, and independent contractors achieve unprecedented growth, enabling them to spend more time doing the things they enjoy. One method they use to accomplish this is by offering private coaching services and leading Profit Summit Workshops, through which they formulate a strategy to help you grow your business quickly, with minimal effort on your part.

This podcast, according to Gugliemo, “gives great pointers on how to grow your e-commerce business by learning the ins and outs of branding and marketing related to it.”

