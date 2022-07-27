New AI Tech Predicts If The Allurion Weight Loss Device Will Work For You     

The Allurion Balloon is the world’s first weight loss device which requires no surgery, endoscopy, or anaesthesia – and it’s now available in Australia. With over 80,000 successful patients worldwide, the Allurion Balloon capsule is swallowed and expands in the stomach to around the size of a grapefruit – giving the patient a feeling of ‘fullness.’

This new device has been available in the US for some years now and it’s changed the global approach to weight loss. But now it now comes with AI technology as well which predicts if patients are likely to reach their weight loss goals. Called the Success Predictor – this AI tech uses a machine-learning algorithm which estimates the weight loss for patients at about 20 days into the program.

Combined with this new AI technology, already, the Financial Times has named Allurion as one of the USA’s fastest growing companies. It’s probably because the Allurion Balloon is such an easily administered device – you simply swallow it during a 15-minute clinic visit and then after about 16 weeks, the balloon will pass naturally and patients usually lose 10 to 15% of their body weight.

Shantanu Gaur, co-founder and Allurion CEO, comments: “No weight loss program is a magic bullet – an effective program is based on good healthcare and good science.”

“With this in mind, Allurion is a proven program that takes a holistic approach to losing weight. In addition to the revolutionary soft balloon, patients benefit from six months of dietary support from a nutritionist to ensure lasting lifestyle changes.” he adds.

This is why the Allurion program uses a multi-layered approach to try and achieve ongoing positive change. As well as the high-tech balloon solution, the patient also gets a lot of support and help so they can develop lasting lifestyle habits including dietary support, an Allurion Connected Scale, Allurion Health Tracker and app.

One clinical study (509 patients) of Allurion patients, demonstrated that 95% of average weight loss can be sustained at the 12 month follow up.

Adelaide-based Bariatric Surgeon, Dr George Balalis comments: “Allurion’s Balloon program is more than ‘just’ a gastric balloon – it is a solution for patients wanting to improve their health and lifestyle. I see many patients who suffer from the feeling of constant hunger – the Allurion program offers change as it creates a feeling of fullness by taking up space in the stomach.”

“Patients are supported throughout the entire journey, by myself and a team of experts – ranging from dietitians to Bariatric Nurse, whilst additional online support is provided for patients to ask any questions they have. It is an opportunity to take a break from dieting and the feeling of hunger associated, through a much-needed holistic method that requires no surgical insertion or anaesthesia,” he adds.

Already, people are using the device here in Australia

Kylie Allen, from the Gold Coast, is one of the first Australians to take part in the program and she’s lost an impressive 20 kilos in as little as 16 weeks. She’s bought herself a new wardrobe of clothes and comments her relationship with food has been completely transformed. Kylie has just taken part in the Gold Coast marathon – something she never dreamed she could do!

Available from selected clinics across the country, the program follows a strict eligibility process, including the requirement of a BMI between 27 and 40. The Allurion Gastric Balloon System is to be used in conjunction with a supervised nutrition program. To find out if you are eligible, or for further information, you can visit here.

All patients receive access to dedicated nutritional support for six months, with a goal to create ongoing positive lifestyle changes – with up to 95% of patients sustaining the weight loss at 12 months.

