Google’s Online Shopping Gift Guide for Trend-Setters

Google has released its list of trending products – these are the top products that people are searching online for.
This year, data has shown that consumers have been shopping differently. Over 75% of Americans are pre-planning their Christmas shopping by browsing online (rather than in-store). There’s also been an increase in contactless options, like curbside pickup.
Many people have tried online shopping for the first time. The majority of shoppers have also tried a new brand.
Here are some of the highlights and stand-out products from the Google Shopping 100 list this year:
Tech and Gadgets
- Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTC 3080 Gaming Video Card
- Oculus Quest 2
- Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple iPhone 12
Kitchen Gear
- Mr Coffee Iced Coffee Maker
- Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven and PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer
- Bell Mason Regular Mouth Jars and more
Toys and Games
- Fat Brain Simpl Dimpl and Chuckle & Roar Pop It!
- Harry Potter HP Mystery Wand and LEGO Super Mario Adventures
- Crayola Gobbles and Anki Vector Robot and more
Gaming
- Sony PlayStation 5
- Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S
- Games: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Madden NFL 21, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, Ghost of Tsushima, NHL 21, Mafia: Definitive Edition and Star Wars: Squadrons, Crash Bandicoot 4: About Time, Marvel’s Avengers, Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Sports and Fitness
- North Face Women’s Yukiona Mid Boots and Shellista III Mid
- Fitbit Versa 3
- Wahoo KICKR V5 Smart Trainer and more
Home goods
- White artificial Christmas tree and snow-tipped winter greenery wreaths
- Personalized Christmas stockings and Comfy Wearable Sherpa blankets and more
Health and Beauty
- Blue light blocking glasses
- Oral B iO Series 9 and Oral-B Pro 1000
- Waterpik Ultra Water Flosser
- Dyson Airwarp Complete and Dyson Supersonic
- Revlon Pro Collection Hair Dryer and Volumizer
Head to the dedicated Google Shopping 100 website for the full list: https://shopping.google.com/m/shopping-100/
About Google Shopping 100
Google Shopping 100 gives you a sneak peek at products that are predicted to rise in popularity according to Google searches. Whether it’s discovering something for yourself, finding last-minute gifts, or just staying in the know, we hope Google Shopping 100 gives you some inspiration this holiday season.
