Google’s Online Shopping Gift Guide for Trend-Setters

Google has released its list of trending products – these are the top products that people are searching online for.

This year, data has shown that consumers have been shopping differently. Over 75% of Americans are pre-planning their Christmas shopping by browsing online (rather than in-store). There’s also been an increase in contactless options, like curbside pickup.

Many people have tried online shopping for the first time. The majority of shoppers have also tried a new brand.

Here are some of the highlights and stand-out products from the Google Shopping 100 list this year:

iPhone 12

Tech and Gadgets

  • Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTC 3080 Gaming Video Card
  • Oculus Quest 2
  • Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple iPhone 12

Kitchen Gear

  • Mr Coffee Iced Coffee Maker
  • Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven and PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer
  • Bell Mason Regular Mouth Jars and more

Toys and Games

  • Fat Brain Simpl Dimpl and Chuckle & Roar Pop It!
  • Harry Potter HP Mystery Wand and LEGO Super Mario Adventures
  • Crayola Gobbles and Anki Vector Robot and more

Gaming

Sports and Fitness

  • North Face Women’s Yukiona Mid Boots and Shellista III Mid
  • Fitbit Versa 3
  • Wahoo KICKR V5 Smart Trainer and more

Home goods

  • White artificial Christmas tree and snow-tipped winter greenery wreaths
  • Personalized Christmas stockings and Comfy Wearable Sherpa blankets and more

Health and Beauty

  • Blue light blocking glasses
  • Oral B iO Series 9 and Oral-B Pro 1000
  • Waterpik Ultra Water Flosser
  • Dyson Airwarp Complete and Dyson Supersonic
  • Revlon Pro Collection Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Head to the dedicated Google Shopping 100 website for the full list: https://shopping.google.com/m/shopping-100/

About Google Shopping 100

Google Shopping 100 gives you a sneak peek at products that are predicted to rise in popularity according to Google searches. Whether it’s discovering something for yourself, finding last-minute gifts, or just staying in the know, we hope Google Shopping 100 gives you some inspiration this holiday season.

