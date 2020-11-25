Google’s Online Shopping Gift Guide for Trend-Setters

Google has released its list of trending products – these are the top products that people are searching online for.

This year, data has shown that consumers have been shopping differently. Over 75% of Americans are pre-planning their Christmas shopping by browsing online (rather than in-store). There’s also been an increase in contactless options, like curbside pickup.

Many people have tried online shopping for the first time. The majority of shoppers have also tried a new brand.

Here are some of the highlights and stand-out products from the Google Shopping 100 list this year:

iPhone 12

Tech and Gadgets

Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTC 3080 Gaming Video Card

Oculus Quest 2

Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple iPhone 12

Kitchen Gear

Mr Coffee Iced Coffee Maker

Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven and PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer

Bell Mason Regular Mouth Jars and more

Toys and Games

Fat Brain Simpl Dimpl and Chuckle & Roar Pop It!

Harry Potter HP Mystery Wand and LEGO Super Mario Adventures

Crayola Gobbles and Anki Vector Robot and more

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5

Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S

Games: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Madden NFL 21, FIFA 21, NBA 2K21, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, Ghost of Tsushima, NHL 21, Mafia: Definitive Edition and Star Wars: Squadrons, Crash Bandicoot 4: About Time, Marvel’s Avengers, Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Sports and Fitness

North Face Women’s Yukiona Mid Boots and Shellista III Mid

Fitbit Versa 3

Wahoo KICKR V5 Smart Trainer and more

Home goods

White artificial Christmas tree and snow-tipped winter greenery wreaths

Personalized Christmas stockings and Comfy Wearable Sherpa blankets and more

Health and Beauty

Blue light blocking glasses

Oral B iO Series 9 and Oral-B Pro 1000

Waterpik Ultra Water Flosser

Dyson Airwarp Complete and Dyson Supersonic

Revlon Pro Collection Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Head to the dedicated Google Shopping 100 website for the full list: https://shopping.google.com/m/shopping-100/

About Google Shopping 100

Google Shopping 100 gives you a sneak peek at products that are predicted to rise in popularity according to Google searches. Whether it’s discovering something for yourself, finding last-minute gifts, or just staying in the know, we hope Google Shopping 100 gives you some inspiration this holiday season.