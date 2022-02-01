Hey u up?? Make Your Booty Call Safe With 13cabs 

In 2022, there are more apps than ever to help you meet that “special someone” – whether for one night or the rest of your life. But there’s only one app that will get you there safely, and that’s 13cabs.

Raise the topic of online dating in a crowded room, and you’ll get mixed responses. Eye rolls, sniggers and the requisite round of crazy stories. But the fact is, more people are hooking up online than ever. The trend has been accelerated by the pandemic. In March 2020, Tinder recorded record-breaking swipes at 3 billion, OKCupid saw a 700% increase in dates and at Bumble, video calls skyrocketed by 70%.

Now, as restrictions relax globally, people can finally meet up.

Drivers have regular background and police checks and are trained to understand security and safety features and manage difficult situations.

All cabs are fitted with built-in cameras to ensure your safety, while each 13cabs is fitted with multiple built-in GPS tracking devices and monitored 24/7 by our Australian based support team. If you or the driver experience trouble, help is on the way.

No matter what time you travel with 13cabs, you will never pay a surge charge. All prices are fixed, no matter what time of day, unlike rideshare. While your date might be shorter than you expected (6ft so frequently translates to 5’5), with 13cabs there are no surprises.

What are the top dating apps you should be swiping on?

The top dating apps:

The OG for casual hook ups:

Tinder

Tinder is one of the first dating apps to make it big. It’s easy, just swipe, chat, connect or disconnect. With the rise of apps like Hinge and Bumble, Tinder has been relegated to the “casual” dating scene – and there’s nothing wrong with that!

Tinder, iOS and Android

The romantic:

Hinge

Hinge bills itself as “designed to be deleted.” Offering something different to singles who are tired of the swipe, Hinge collects more information than any other app to help you find your perfect match. With writing prompts that allow users to show their personality and creativity, to mandatory six photos and height and profession displayed, the app helps you weed out anyone who is unlikely to be a good match quickly. You can even see if someone is a smoker and how frequently they like to party. You are also encouraged to “react” to specific parts of someone’s profile, giving you a starting point for conversation – whether you want to comment on their cute pic or find one of their responses particularly funny. Hinge now has the controversial option of adding audio – so prospective dates can hear your voice. While some people find this weird, we all know voice places a significant role in what we find attractive.

Hinge iOS and Android

The feminist:

Bumble

Founded by women for women, Bumble has challenged traditional dating rules. On Bumble, following a match, the woman has 24 hours to make the first move, placing the power in your hands (if you can handle the pressure!). Bumble has expanded to same-sex preferences and has also added Bumble Bizz and Bumble BFF to help you network professionally and socially (you can read our piece about the Bumble BFF launch here)

Bumble iOS and Android

For the social climber in you:

Raya

Since its launch, Raya has made headlines as the best way to date a celebrity. Indeed, it’s so notorious it was name-dropped on hit HBO show Succession as the app of choice for the billionaire Roy children.

Describing itself as a “social network”, Raya aims to bring “like-minded, creative, people together.” The app recently went viral when A-lister Ben Affleck got ghosted – he’d slid into comedian Nivine Jay’s DMS. She assumed his profile was fake (fake celebrity profiles are common on apps like Tinder) unmatched. He then hilariously reached out to her on Instagram, lamenting his rejection. The chances of coming across a fake celebrity on Raya are low. About 92% of applications to Raya fail – you are unlikely to be accepted without a reference by an existing user, and Raya uses your Instagram, after which you are assessed against “algorithmic values and input from hundreds of committee members spread throughout the world.” A blue tick against your name on Insta and plenty of clout will help you nab the opportunity to pay $7.99 a month for your membership! The app is popular with celebrities and the one-percenters because it is militant about privacy. Screenshots are disabled, and disclosure of identity is banned. Drew Barrymore said she didn’t enjoy her time on the app, so reviews are mixed.

Raya, iOS

The app for exploring your sexuality, safely:

Feeld

Feeld is a relative newcomer to the dating app game, and it’s made a splash. Positioning itself as a space where “you can explore your identity” and “connect with open-minded humans”, Feeld focuses on empowering users to safely explore their sexuality and fantasies. An open space for the LGBTQI community, the app has 20+ sexuality and gender identity options. I majored in gender studies at uni and had never heard of autosexuality. The app also provides content around safety and consent. Their article “How to safely explore your ‘shadow side‘” is worth a read for anyone wanting to dip their toe into taboos. The app enables singles to meet with couples and has hyper-specific filters that allow you to meet people who share your interests and fantasies. The app is inclusive, encouraging group chats and couple accounts where couples can date together or buddy up with like-minded friends.

Feeld iOS and Android

