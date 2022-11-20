Review: Logitech MX Keys mini keyboard

Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
on November 20, 2022
logitech keyboard

The Logitech MX Keys mini keyboard has a minimalist design for ultra-fluid typing.

This mini keyboard is ideal for smaller desk setups, remote working, and anyone who doesn’t use the number pad frequently.

Logitech MX Keys mini keyboard features:

  • Perfect Stroke keys with Dictation, Mute/Unmute, and Emoji keys
  • Mini-sized keyboard for better ergonomics
  • Smart illumination
  • Wireless connection via Bluetooth
  • USB-C rechargeable that lasts up to 10 days (or 5 months with the backlight turned off)

When you match your MX Keys mini keyboard with your Anywhere 3 mouse you can work seamlessly across your computers.

logitech MX keys mini keyboard
Image Credit: Logitech

“Our new smaller form factor is a result of the input and requests from the creative community for a smaller version of our popular MX Keys,” said Tolya Polyanker, head of MX Master Series for creativity and productivity at Logitech. “MX Keys Mini allows you to regain control of your workspace, giving you more room for ideas to flow while keeping you productive and comfortable for hours.”

“These new mice and keyboard combos, designed to serve diverse business and employee needs, expand our enterprise product portfolio,” said Joseph Mingori, vice president and general manager of B2B for Creativity & Productivity at Logitech. “With this new approach, called The New Logic of Work, we acknowledge that the one-size-fits-all model is no longer viable, and everyone should have the devices that best suit their work styles for the ideal experience in the workplace.”

What’s in the box?

The box contains a universal keyboard, USB-C charging cable (USB-A to USB-C), and user documentation.

Keyboard Setup

There are two ways to connect your Logitech keyboard to your device:

  1. Use Bluetooth
  2. Place the Logi bolt (toggle) in your laptop or computer

I had no issues setting up my keyboard on my computer.

When it is connected you can use the easy-switch feature to swap from your laptop to your mobile phone to your tablet. Just hold down the corresponding numbered key for 3 seconds.

Keyboard Technology

The keys use Logitech’s best non-mechanical typing technology. You may find it easy to orient your fingers and stay in the groove. There’s no clutter from keys you don’t need to use.

Without the number pad, you’ll find less need for your hand to reach from your keyboard to your mouse and back again. This design is better for your posture and ergonomics.

You may like to download the Logitech Options software from the Logitech website. This program is suitable for mice, keypads, and touchpads.

There are three new functions:

  • A dictation key (available for Windows and macOS) allows talk-to-text
  • Mute/unmute microphone key – ideal for video calls
  • Emoji key for adding your favourite emojis

Did you know a portion of the plastic parts used in the Signature MK650 Combo is made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic? 21% for the off-white and 28% for the graphite K650 keyboard.

The mini keyboard is available in graphite black, rose pink, and pale grey.

Logitech MX Keys mini keyboard is comfortable to use and a smart way to connect your keyboard with up to three wireless devices via Bluetooth.

1-Year Limited Hardware Warranty.

Find Logitech keyboards and products at www.logitech.com

Avatar
By Emma Crameri Emma Crameri has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
Journalist verified by Muck Rack verified

Brisbane-based technology reviewer and writer, Emma Crameri is a regular contributor for Women Love Tech. Passionate about all things tech, she has worked on ICT projects, online education and digital marketing. An early adopter, with both Android and Apple devices, Emma is also the Editor of the Brisbanista website.

View more

trends News

TikTok avatars trends
You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
Mary Grace
on October 7, 2022
Lenovo Tab P11 trends
“The World We Imagine” — Lenovo Challenges Artists Around The Globe
Women Love Tech
on September 6, 2022
Dr Clair Craig trends
Why Storylistening Has The Edge On Storytelling
Giulia Sirignani
on August 7, 2022

health News

health
With The High Pollen Count Right Now, We’re Reviewing The Philips 3000i Series Air Purifier
Pamela Connellan
on November 9, 2022
Happy health
Top 10 Positivity Sites That Promise To Make Your Day Happier
Hannah Lising-White
on November 2, 2022
Women support women - health health
How To Overcome Burnout
Beau Peters
on May 12, 2022

Related News

reviews
Never Lose Your Luggage Again With These AirTag Accessories
Alice Duthie
on October 26, 2022
Top Luxury Earbuds In The Market Today | Women Love Tech reviews
Top 4 Luxury Earbuds In The Market Today
Mary Grace
on October 25, 2022
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Review: The AirPods Pro 2 killer reviews
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Review: The AirPods Pro 2 Killer
Julius Feldmann
on October 24, 2022
Sppoky Casetify Halloween accessories
7 Spooky iPhone Cases To Scare You For Halloween
Emeric Brard
on October 20, 2022
Motorola edge 30 fusion reviews
Here’s Our Review Of The New Motorola Mobile – The edge 30 fusion
Pamela Connellan
on October 14, 2022
Is The New iPhone 14 Worth The Hype? | Women Love Tech reviews
Is The New iPhone 14 Worth The Hype?
Mary Grace
on October 14, 2022

More WLT News