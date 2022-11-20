Review: Logitech MX Keys mini keyboard

The Logitech MX Keys mini keyboard has a minimalist design for ultra-fluid typing.

This mini keyboard is ideal for smaller desk setups, remote working, and anyone who doesn’t use the number pad frequently.

Logitech MX Keys mini keyboard features:

Perfect Stroke keys with Dictation, Mute/Unmute, and Emoji keys

Mini-sized keyboard for better ergonomics

Smart illumination

Wireless connection via Bluetooth

USB-C rechargeable that lasts up to 10 days (or 5 months with the backlight turned off)

When you match your MX Keys mini keyboard with your Anywhere 3 mouse you can work seamlessly across your computers.

Image Credit: Logitech

“Our new smaller form factor is a result of the input and requests from the creative community for a smaller version of our popular MX Keys,” said Tolya Polyanker, head of MX Master Series for creativity and productivity at Logitech. “MX Keys Mini allows you to regain control of your workspace, giving you more room for ideas to flow while keeping you productive and comfortable for hours.”

“These new mice and keyboard combos, designed to serve diverse business and employee needs, expand our enterprise product portfolio,” said Joseph Mingori, vice president and general manager of B2B for Creativity & Productivity at Logitech. “With this new approach, called The New Logic of Work, we acknowledge that the one-size-fits-all model is no longer viable, and everyone should have the devices that best suit their work styles for the ideal experience in the workplace.”

What’s in the box?

The box contains a universal keyboard, USB-C charging cable (USB-A to USB-C), and user documentation.

Keyboard Setup

There are two ways to connect your Logitech keyboard to your device:

Use Bluetooth Place the Logi bolt (toggle) in your laptop or computer

I had no issues setting up my keyboard on my computer.

When it is connected you can use the easy-switch feature to swap from your laptop to your mobile phone to your tablet. Just hold down the corresponding numbered key for 3 seconds.

Keyboard Technology

The keys use Logitech’s best non-mechanical typing technology. You may find it easy to orient your fingers and stay in the groove. There’s no clutter from keys you don’t need to use.

Without the number pad, you’ll find less need for your hand to reach from your keyboard to your mouse and back again. This design is better for your posture and ergonomics.

You may like to download the Logitech Options software from the Logitech website. This program is suitable for mice, keypads, and touchpads.

There are three new functions:

A dictation key (available for Windows and macOS) allows talk-to-text

Mute/unmute microphone key – ideal for video calls

Emoji key for adding your favourite emojis

Did you know a portion of the plastic parts used in the Signature MK650 Combo is made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic? 21% for the off-white and 28% for the graphite K650 keyboard.

The mini keyboard is available in graphite black, rose pink, and pale grey.

Logitech MX Keys mini keyboard is comfortable to use and a smart way to connect your keyboard with up to three wireless devices via Bluetooth.

1-Year Limited Hardware Warranty.

Find Logitech keyboards and products at www.logitech.com