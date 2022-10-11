Series 2 Of Cate Blanchett’s Climate Of Change Podcast Has Landed!

Alice Duthie
on October 12, 2022
Cate Blanchett

Good news for everyone who loved the first series of Climate of Change – series 2 has landed!

Series 2 follows the pair – award-winning actor, producer and environmental advocate, Cate Blanchett and climate entrepreneur and activist, Danny Kennedy – who return to explore anxiety and optimism in the face of the climate crisis. They will speak directly to visionaries and trendsetters who are making innovative strides to turn the tide on climate change.

The six new episodes involve the pair travelling to a Jordanian refugee camp where its first solar plant is revolutionising the lives of its inhabitants, to Delhi, where electric rickshaws are dramatically reducing the bustling city’s pollution, and to Northern Australia, where indigenous know-how is transforming fire management.

climate of change

Following hot on the heels of the first series that welcomed HRH The Prince of Wales, former President of Ireland Mary Robinson and director Adam McKay, Series 2 will welcome renowned special guests such as the diplomat and climate change leader Christiana Figures, environmentalist and activist Bill McKibben, anthropologist Tim Ingold and author Lucy Siegle (Turning the Tide on Plastic), alongside people on the ground who are transforming lives through their innovations.

Co-hosts and co-creators of Climate of Change, Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy, said: “So much has happened since we first recorded the first season of Climate of Change, but what remains consistent is the relentless march of clean energy solutions. Nearly US$1 trillion has now been invested in climate tech and the clean energy transition, and one of the challenges will be making sure that the 770 million people without electricity are not left out of this transition. That’s why we need more innovators from all corners of the world to be part of this movement. From Uganda to Australia, this season of Climate of Change will fill you with hope that it’s possible and point you in the direction we need to move the world towards.”

Those captivated by the podcast may be interested to hear that companion podcast, Reflections on Change, is also available now. Featuring compositions originally created as the soundtrack to Series 1 of Climate of Change, Reflections on Change takes wildlife and environmental sounds hand-picked by filmmaker and biologist Dan O’Neill and turns them into a musical landscape through the skilled hands of Grammy award winner Imogen Heap.

Reflections on Change carries an impactful message and hopes to provide an immersive space for audiophiles to do just that – reflect – as its creators compel audiences to appreciate the variety and magnificence of the environmental sounds at risk from climate change.

Both Audible Originals, Climate of Change with Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy Series 2 and Reflections on Change are now available, exclusively on Audible.

By Alice Duthie

Alice is a lifestyle writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel. She is currently studying a Bachelor of Commerce at The University of Sydney, majoring in Marketing and Business Information Systems.

