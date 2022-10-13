These Beauty Brands Are Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is here, and these beauty brands are doing what they can to raise awareness for this important cause!

Around one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, however with early detection, the cancer is much less likely to be fatal. According to the American Cancer Society, “when breast cancer is detected early, and is in the localised stage, the five-year relative survival rate is 99%”.

Sometimes it is so easy to forget to have these important check-ups, which is why Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a time for reflecting on your own health practices. These beauty brands are standing with this crucial message:

ghd

For over 18 years, ghd have been supporting breast cancer charities around the world. This year, they have continued their annual Limited Edition Pink Collection which communicates a simple, yet powerful message: TAKE CONTROL NOW. A reminder to self-check your breasts every time you style your hair. $20 from every Pink limited edition purchase goes toward funding research for the cause

Sunday Body

Best selling body wash brand, Sunday Body is also delighted to confirm their partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) this October. Sundae Body will be donating $2 from every individual order of ‘Cherry On Top’ directly to the NBCF. Further to this, Sundae is running a campaign encouraging all consumers to ‘Check Your Cherries’ and providing potentially lifesaving information on how to undertake a self-breast check.

esmi

Lastly, esmi Skin Minerals have released a Limited-Edition version of their best-selling Hyaluronic Hydrating Serum in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month. This product is like a big drink of water for your skin containing triple action Hyaluronic Acid which increases hydration by 25% within 2 hours. esmi will be donating $10 from every individual order of this limited-edition product to the cause.

