Snapchat Launches Custom Story Expiration

Alice Duthie
on October 24, 2022

More than 1.5 million users in over 170 countries have already subscribed to Snapchat+ since its launch in June, and Snap has recently announced more cool features for subscribers!

With this latest launch of new features, Snapchat will be one of the first social media platforms that allows its subscription users to set a custom story expiration time. You can customise your public story expiration time from anywhere between 1 hour to 1 week! 

Subscribers can now make sure their friends see their special Snaps for longer, and keep them coming back for their most fun and fleeting moments.

custom story expiration
Custom Story Expiration

Some of the other new features include:

  • Custom Notification Sounds, that will let Snapchatters set different tones for different friends so they can tell who Snapped them without looking at their phone.
  • Custom Camera Color Borders, that will let Snapchatters cast their favorite hue on screen as they capture content.
  • Three new exclusive, seasonal, and spooky Bitmoji Backgrounds, which will bring new ways to decorate and personalise Snapchatters’ profiles for Halloween! 
custom story expiration

Of course, these features are only a fraction of the wide range of perks that come with a Snapchat+ subscription. For AUD$5.99/month subscribers can access the following:

  • Snapchat+ Badge: Tout your Snapchat+ status with a special badge in your profile
  • Priority Story Replies: Your replies will be more visible to Snap Stars
  • Post View Emoji: Pick an emoji you want friends to see after they view your Snaps. It’s a signature way to sign-off your Snaps
  • Bitmoji Backgrounds: Give your Bitmoji background more flair with special backgrounds like gleaming gold and a beach paradise
  • Custom App Icons: Change up your homescreen with exclusive Snapchat app icons
  • Rewatch Indicator: See how many people are rewatching your Stories, without telling who
  • Best Friends Forever: Pin one friend as your number one with this new way to celebrate friendship on Snapchat 
  • Solar System: Your friends are your universe. Find a special badge on a Friendship Profile 
  • Ghost Trails: See the general direction of travel where friends have moved recently

Just in time for the holiday season, Snapchatters will be able to gift their friends a subscription ($5.99/month) all without leaving the app! Snapchat+ is a perfect stocking stuffer for the budding digital creator or selfie-loving friend in your life – and, with frequent new feature drops, Snapchat+ is really a gift that keeps on giving.

