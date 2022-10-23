Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Review: The AirPods Pro 2 killer

The next generation of truly wireless noise cancelling earbuds have landed: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. The brand that invented noise cancelling headphones, is bringing new features to continue to reinvent the industry. Here’s why they will replace Apple’s Airpods Pro.

What’s new in the Second Edition?

CustomTune sound calibration technology

With the new Bose CustomTune sound calibration technology, QuietComfort Earbuds II present an unprecedented listening experience and the world’s best noise cancellation from any headphone — banded or in-ear.

This pioneering technology plays a tone that measures your ear canal’s acoustic response and precisely tailors both audio and noise cancellation performance for you. It succeeds as impressively as it sounds.



Intuitive capacitive touch controls

Touch controls on both earbuds naturally perform voice assistant commands along with common prompts such as volume control and answering calls. Even more functionality is unlocked through the Bose Music App that provides intuitive shortcuts like noise cancellation Modes (Quiet, Active or your own blend) and adjustable EQ.



Bose Music App unlocks a range of more features.

New Eartip Fit Kit for comfort and stability

Exclusive to the QC Earbuds II is ensuring the best optimal fit to your ears through a two-piece system. The new Eartip Fit Kit, included with the earbuds, supplies three sizes of eartips and three sizes of stability bands to guarantee a comfortable, all-day fit. As a user who has always struggled to keep earphones in my ear, the QC Earbuds II really stay put.

Nine combinations of eartips and stability bands create the best possible fit.

Bose Quality Sound

What makes the new QuietComfort Earbuds stand out from other earphones on the market, is the signature premium Bose-quality sound. The sound truly is just as the artist intended: balanced audio with clarity, depth and nuance. For audiophiles, the Bose Music App takes customisation a step further, enabling the boosting and reducing of bass, mid and treble frequencies.



“We believe in the power of sound — it can transport you to your favourite concert, evoke a meaningful memory, or simply brighten your mood. QC Earbuds II do exactly that.“ Raza Haider, Chief Product Officer for Bose

What about Apple’s Airpods Pro 2?

Apple has launched the second iteration of their premium ‘Airpods Pro’ earphones at the same time as the Bose QC Earbuds II. So, how do they compare?

Comparing the Apple AirPods 2 to Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

At roughly the same price (approximately AUD$400 each), sharing IPX4 sweat and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.3 and excellent phone compatibility functions they are hard separate. However, where the QC Earbuds II really shines, is in the natural-feeling noise-cancellation technology and extensively comfortable two-piece earpiece kit. Aware and Quiet Mode take noise-cancellation further than ever before, adapting to noise in the environment for safety and focus, respectively.

Check out the QuietComfort Earbuds II on the Bose website!

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are available for RRP $429 AUD / $469.95 NZ.