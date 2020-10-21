Spotify Launches Platform Hub Called Daily Wellness

With health and wellness podcasts growing in popularity, Spotify today announced plans to launch an in-house platform Hub Called Daily Wellness.

Daily Wellness will curate a personalised mix of motivational podcasts and feel-good music designed to help listeners find positivity, mindfulness, or peace within their daily routines.

Supporting users on their health and wellbeing journey, Daily Wellness brings together the music users already love, sprinkles in a few discovery tracks and blends in curated podcasts from leading Spotify content partners:

Health Code Daily – a new Spotify Exclusive podcast that delivers all the health, fitness and relationship advice you have to come to love from Sarah’s Day & Kurt Tilse, in a new five minute daily format

Crappy to Happy Mindfulness – Australian clinical psychologist Cass Dunn is back with a new three minute Crappy to Happy Mindfulness podcast, to help those who may be feeling low in energy, mood or motivation

The Space – a new podcast from NOVA hosted by Australian singer and songwriter Casey Donovan, covering health, wellness and meditation, themed to the day of the week

Healthy-ish – the online editor of body+soul gives listeners the tools to make healthier decisions, for mind, body and soul.

Wake Up Wind Down – a Spotify UK exclusive made available for Australia that helps listeners wake up in the morning and wind down at night – all the while enjoying some perfectly curated tunes

With 1.5m podcasts now on the platform (up from 450k in less than a year) and just over 100% growth in podcast listening hours in Australia, Spotify is providing users with the tools they need to start and end their day positively and focus on their wellbeing priorities.