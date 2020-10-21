in APPS, LIFESTYLE, NEWS, TRENDS

Spotify Launches Platform Hub Called Daily Wellness

flat stomach, apps, summer

With health and wellness podcasts growing in popularity, Spotify today announced plans to launch an in-house platform Hub Called Daily Wellness.

Daily Wellness will curate a personalised mix of motivational podcasts and feel-good music designed to help listeners find positivity, mindfulness, or peace within their daily routines. 

Healthy gut for a healthy life

Supporting users on their health and wellbeing journey, Daily Wellness brings together the music users already love, sprinkles in a few discovery tracks and blends in curated podcasts from leading Spotify content partners:

  • Health Code Daily – a new Spotify Exclusive podcast that delivers all the health, fitness and relationship advice you have to come to love from Sarah’s Day & Kurt Tilse, in a new five minute daily format
  • Crappy to Happy Mindfulness – Australian clinical psychologist Cass Dunn is back with a new three minute Crappy to Happy Mindfulness podcast, to help those who may be feeling low in energy, mood or motivation 
  • The Space –  a new podcast from NOVA hosted by Australian singer and songwriter Casey Donovan, covering health, wellness and meditation, themed to the day of the week
  • Healthy-ish – the online editor of body+soul gives listeners the tools to make healthier decisions, for mind, body and soul.
  • Wake Up Wind Down – a Spotify UK exclusive made available for Australia that helps listeners wake up in the morning and wind down at night – all the while enjoying some perfectly curated tunes
Track your wellness with gadgets

With 1.5m podcasts now on the platform (up from 450k in less than a year) and just over 100% growth in podcast listening hours in Australia, Spotify is providing users with the tools they need to start and end their day positively and focus on their wellbeing priorities. 

Realness Shown Through Authentic Visual Story Telling Matters

Robyn Foyster

Written by Robyn Foyster

Robyn Foyster is an award-winning journalist and former Editor-In-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly. She is also the owner and publisher of Women Love Tech, Game Changers and The Carousel. Robyn is the owner and founder of a tech business called AR tech, where she helped create the world's first AR community shopping app called Sweep and her team produced the 2018 Vivid app. She is a speaker and a judge of the Telstra Business Awards and Mumbrella Awards. Robyn is passionate about supporting women in STEM.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Loading…

0

Comments

Learning to Cope with Anxiety: 8 Kinds of Tech to Help

Learning to Cope with Anxiety: 8 Tech Solutions to Help