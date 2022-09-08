Remember This? Swatch Releases New Watch Line For Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Remember This? Swatch Releases New Watch Line For Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Lucy Cooper
on September 9, 2022
Swatch Swatch Her Majesty

As we mourn the Queen today, we reflect back on a story we wrote for her Platinum Jubilee.

Back then in celebration of global icon Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Swatch released their new watch line ‘How Majestic‘.

From February 6 this year, Her Majesty The Queen became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms, and the Commonwealth.

Queen

With seven decades of extraordinary service, a love for animals – notably horses and dogs, and an ability to change with the times, Queen Elizabeth II is a much loved global pop culture and fashion icon. Her love of bold colour and statement millinery has made her one of the world’s most recognisable women.

Her perfectly matched outfits reflect the occasion of the time. Deep green for a drive in the countryside, pale pinks and pastels for a garden party, bright yellow for a joyful occasion, autumnal colours to take her trust corgis for a romp in the park, she always makes her presence known.

Swatch marks this milestone Platinum Jubilee with the How Majestic series featuring a delightful and colourful twist.

Swatch How Majestic watch line
Swatch marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and extraordinary 70 year rein

How Majestic is an uplifting homage to the Queen thanks to the calendar wheel that changes the her outfit daily to reflect her colourful signature style. Some days will be orange, then purple, pink, and green.

The Queen complete with her statement hat, brooch, and bag, is depicted next to one of her beloved corgis, a constant and loyal companion. Lending a regal touch, the gold crown sits above the Swatch logo, and the 70 gold dots represent the Queen’s 70-year reign.

How Majestic is available now in Swatch stores and online. For more stories on watches, click here.

