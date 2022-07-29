The Six Best Beauty Apps We Tried This Month

Whether you’re looking for a bouncy blowdry, some help for a DIY dramatic eye or you just want to experience salon-standard skincare without stepping outside, these are the best beauty apps to download right now.

The best beauty app for: Deluxe services dropped off at your door

Apps that offer delivery on demand have made it easier than ever to access our essentials. (Yes. That includes a midnight pizza order via Uber.). And now a new one is adding beauty to the list.

Blys is a self-care and wellness service platform which offers the convenience of beauty appointments, in the comfort of your own home or workplace (if that’s how you do team bonding!) anywhere in Australia.

Its extensive menu includes the opportunity to book mobile appointments for facials, nails, hair, makeup, lashes, waxing, spray tans, Pilates, yoga classes and a variety of massages by qualified practitioners who will travel to your location of choice.

If you’re treating yourself we recommend the Express Facial. The Couples Massage is perfect for spoiling a Plus-one. And the Hair & Makeup packages are a super solution for group bookings and bridal parties.

But all the options are amazing, so the hardest decision you’ll actually have to make is whether you want a scrub, Swedish massage or smokey eye.

The best beauty app for: When you want to try before you buy

Love the look of that red lip on Gigi Hadid, but not sure if you can make it work for you?

Or maybe you’re on the hunt for the perfect pink pout to match your new heels. With Chanel’s new app, Lip Scanner, finding your foolproof shade of lipstick is as simple as scanning a clour of your choice (whether you see it on someone’s face, a billboard, or the shoes on your feet), then leaving it to the magic of technology to find you a Chanel lipstick that matches it within seconds.

Once you’ve worked that out, you can then test out the lipstick with the app’s Try On feature – which allows you to use artificial intelligence to virtually trial the product recommended on yourself.

The best beauty app for: Cosmetics with a conscience

When it comes to your cosmetics, it’s no time to “talk dirty”. But, with a growing number of brands simply “greenwashing” their claims, it can be hard to sort out the “natural beauty” fact from fiction.

“Think Dirty Shop Clean” is here to help by offering the easiest ways to learn about the potentially toxic ingredients in your personal care and beauty products. Just scan the barcode on the label and TDSC will give you easy-to-understand information on the product, a list of it’s ingredients, and cleaner alternatives.

The best beauty app for: Shopping on the go

There’s nothing quite like wandering the aisles of the make-up mecca that is Mecca, but browsing the app is a pretty good plan B for those who want to stock up on their essentials on the go.

Featuring the Australian-beauty-store pioneer’s curated selection of international hair, skin and beauty brands, hard-to-find fragrances and their own cult, in-house label, this app is redefining things that so that “beauty is in the eye (phone) of the beholder.”

The best beauty up for: Beauty school drop outs

While there’s no shortage of beauty bloggers, TikTok trends and Insta influencers offering their advice on the latest looks in makeup and skincare, sometimes it can feel a little overwhelming.

Enter: Beautylish, a community of collective wisdom where you can find the hottest makeup tips, learn the basics of DIY beauty, and shop for products all in one standalone platform.

Beautylish features reviews from professionals, as well as easy tutorials that will inspire you to try looks at-home. And, with the app now featuring a direct e-commerce functionality that allows you to shop as you scroll, if you see something you love, you can purchase immediately.

The best beauty app for: Nailing your mani/pedicure

YouCam Nails brings the latest looks in nails to your fingertips … literally.

Pitching itself as a “mobile nail artist” YouCam Nails works by helping you customise your own nail designs through hundreds of amazing colours, patterns, and decals, just by downloading the app.

Skip a trip to the salon and design your own mani and pedi by trying out new nail art designs and colour combinations quickly and easily. The best bit of this fun experiment? You don’t have to handle the hassle of nail polish remover before you settle on your final shade!

The best beauty app for: Scrubbing up on your skincare

In case you’ve been living under a rock, let us introduce you Skin Rocks the latest app by beauty royalty Caroline Hirrons.

A pioneer in the digital beauty space, aesthetician turned beauty guru Caroline first earnt her reputation by uploading candid (we’re talking kids interrupting in the background) YouTube videos about her specialist subject: Skincare.

Today, Skin Rocks is a backed-by-science app designed to help people cut through the jargon and finally understand what it is their skin actually needs – and, perhaps even more importantly, what it doesn’t.

Honourable mention: Once you’ve used Caroline’s advice to customise your own skincare routine, log it in Cloe Skin Care Diary – an app that helps you analyse whether your regime is actually working by tracking your skin care-related activities and taking progress pictures.

For more from Women Love Tech on the latest beauty apps, visit here.