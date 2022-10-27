Want Some Spooky Audible Content For Halloween? We’ve Got You Covered

Pamela Connellan
on October 28, 2022
Yes, Halloween is just around the corner so we have the top audiobook and podcast recommendations for this spooky season from Audible. We know that Aussies love a thrilling listen because Audible did some research which showed that mysteries and thrillers is the favourite audiobook genre for 43% of Australians and true crime is the favourite podcast genre for 39% of Australians.

So, here’s our list of six audiobooks and podcasts which will keep you in spooky audio all over this very ‘Halloweeny’ weekend.

Impact Winter by Travis Beacham (Audible Original)

Audible Impact Winter

From executive producers of The Walking Dead and Travis Beacham, the writer of Pacific Rim, comes a heart-stopping audiobook featuring a brilliant British cast. It’s the near future and seven years since a comet hit the earth and blotted out the sun.

The world is a dark, frozen landscape. And then, beastly creatures emerge and take over. Can they really be vampires? A story of apocalypse, horror, and adventure, Impact Winter is a wholly original new saga created for Audible with immersive 3D audio. So this weekend, we dare you to pop in your earbuds and listen in the dark!

Birds of Prey (Audible Original)

Audible Birds of Prey

Some of the world’s best thriller writers prove they’re up to the challenge in this action-packed collection. It all started when global best-selling author Harlan Coben, challenged these writers to pick a bird of prey and then use it as the inspiration for a brand-new story.

The response from these writers was: Game on! The result: Eleven stories which are twisty, scary, surprising and bursting with imagination. Birds of Prey: The Harlan Coben Challenge is a highly bingeable audiobook that will be a treat for thriller fans.

The Method by James Patterson and Michael B. Silver (Audible Original)

Audible The Method

James Patterson leads you into the darkest recesses of the mind with this chilling, immersive audio thriller. We meet Brent Quill, a frustrated actor trying to take his game to the next level. When he learns about the intensive Method acting process, he dives in deep—and immediately lands the lead role in a TV series about a brutal serial killer.

Starring Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, Heroes), Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), and a full cast, The Method is pure James Patterson—a roller-coaster ride of lies, coverups and dark deeds.

The Orchard (Audible Original)

Audible The Orchard

At the edge of an old orchard, on the grounds of an exclusive private girls’ school, a teenage boy is found dead. Was it murder, suicide, or something else? Disaffected police detective and struggling single parent, Adam Durwood, is assigned to investigate, but the closer he looks the more the facts don’t add up.

At the centre of the mystery are three beguiling and manipulative teenagers who seem to know much more than they should, and are slowly drawing Adam into a web of intrigue. Blending crime drama and supernatural mystery, The Orchard starring Eric Bana (The Dry, Dirty John), is a ground-breaking Audible Original series which immerses its audience in a haunting tale of memory, myth and unnatural forces.   

Bloodguilt by Dan Box and Kate Wild (award-winning Audible Original)

BloodGuilt Audible

Days after Richard Dorrough violently takes his own life at a public gun range in Perth, Western Australia, his fiancée receives a parcel from him in the post – a book filled with the former sailor’s handwriting. She starts to read and, horrified by the chilling confession inside, quickly hands the book to police.

Suicides rarely get reported. But reporters Dan Box and Kate Wild believe this unnerving public death is worthy of further explanation. In the process they start to understand that Dorrough took much more than just his own life. 

John Safran vs The Occult (Audible Original)

Audible The Occult

John Safran has fallen in with the wrong crowd, again. He has spent months among sorcerers, satanists and exorcists and he’s spilling the beans in this new podcast. Forget gentle white witches and tarot card readers. John packs his bag and fearlessly heads off to places where black magic leads not only to exorcisms but… murder. 

He flies to the US and investigates a gang who murdered a teenage girl for disturbing their satanic shrine. He sails to remote islands in Vanuatu, where laws have been passed to quash witchcraft and contravening them can lead to a public hanging or exile. This podcast will take you to all of these places and back again – perfect listening for the spooky season.

