The Beauty Brand Crashing the Biggest Tech Party on the Globe



Referred to as “the most powerful tech event in the world”, Las Vegas’ annual CES event is traditionally anchored by the big players in the tech space. Think electronics, smart devices, wearables and all things home technology. But it seems that somebody forgot to pass the memo to a growing number of beauty brands who continue to make huge inroads in this space through their innovative approaches to makeup, skincare and all things cosmetics. One of the best examples of the presence of beauty at CES 2024 this was L’Oreal’s unveiling of the Airlight Pro. A not-so-humble hairdrying tool designed to cater to both beauty professionals and consumers at home.

Developed in collaboration with Zuvi, a hardware startup company, this dryer utilises a combination of infrared-light technology and wind to care for the hair. CEO Nicolas Hieronimus made the announcement during the opening keynote. A speech that marked the first-ever such unveiling by a beauty company at CES.

Hieronimus shared his enthusiasm, stating, “For 115 years, L’Oréal has been leveraging science to innovate and provide consumers with unforgettable beauty experiences that fulfill their individual beauty aspirations. With AirLight Pro, in partnership with Zuvi, we prove that technology can augment beauty performance, caring for multiple hair needs, and reduce its environmental impact. That’s the future of beauty we are aiming to create.”

AirLight Pro, developed through a partnership with Zuvi, boasts a unique combination of infrared-light technology and wind. This results in visually smoother and hydrated hair. The tool not only dries hair faster but also optimises heat flow across various hair types. All while consuming up to 31% less energy, as demonstrated by instrumental tests.

Zuvi’s Founder and CEO, Mingyu Wang, emphasised their commitment to innovative technologies. “With our expertise in optics, aerodynamics, and consumer electronics design, we have created an exceptional product. We’re immensely proud of the work we’ve done to date. And now to have a partner like L’Oréal, a company with more than 100 years of expertise in haircare and beauty, to take our products to the next level. Together, we are and will continue to create ground-breaking beauty technologies.”

Applying their patented LightCareTM technology to a blow-dryer, Zuvi developed a first-generation product. It is equipped with a special 17-blade, high-speed motor and patented infrared technology. And efficiently dries water on the hair surface, resulting in smooth, shiny hair.

L’Oreal Airlight Pro



A collaborative effort involving over 100 engineers, designers, hairdressers, and scientists from L’Oréal’s Research & Innovation Division and Zuvi led to the creation of AirLight Pro. Tested on more than 500 people across various hair types, AirLight Pro adapts to the needs of individual users.

AirLight Pro is set to be launched in the United States by L’Oréal Professionnel in 2024. And hopefully Australia soon after. It will target both beauty professionals and consumers looking for salon style results at home. (Because, well, they’re worth it!).

2023 CES Launch by L’Oreal: HAPTA

The world’s first handheld computerized makeup applicator. This assistive device offers greater autonomy for people with limited hand and arm mobility and gives the user a full range of motion.

L’Oréal Brow Magic was launched at CES 2023 as the first eyebrow printer to enable professional-effect, temporary microblading results at home.​ Featuring L’Oréal’s industry-leading Modiface AR technology, L’Oréal Brow Magic makes personalized shaping recommendations