    Tech Talk: CES 2024 Highlights

    Lucy Broadbent
    on 11 January 2024
    CES 2024

    The biggest tech event of the year just got bigger.  Over 130,000 attendees, 4000 exhibitors, and more disruptive innovation than even 2.5 million square feet of Las Vegas can contain. The trends which emerge here are those which will set the tone for the year to come and AI is in everything.

    Keynote speeches from the CEOs of Siemens, L’Oreal and Walmart talked about the next generation of retail, and in the C Space Studio, the hot topic was the disruptive trends which are changing the future of advertising, brand marketing and entertainment.

    There was also the Annual Women Walk the Floor Tour – two hundred powerful women walking the floor together, organized by The Female Quotient, whose mission is to change the reality that only 2% of all VC funding, only 12% of all AI researchers and only 33% of the employees at large tech companies are women.

    All the latest tech gadgets were there too, of course.  Popular in the crowd was Urtopia’s high tech ebikes, which come with fully integrated ChatGPT, Moonwalkers, shoes with built-in wheels that speed up walking, Squad Mobility’s tiny solar-powered electric vehicle, a two screen laptop from ASUS that everyone’s going to want, and an underwater scooter that doubles up as an electric outboard motor.

    CES 2022

    CES 2024 Highlights

    Samsung Unveils Transparent Micro LED TVs at CES 2024

    Among the CES 2024 highlights, Samsung introduced its latest Micro LED TV lineup, featuring an innovative transparent panel design. This breakthrough technology allows viewers to see through the display, paving the way for a huge variety of applications.

    See-Through Display Technology: Transforming Entertainment and Advertising

    Samsung’s transparent Micro LED technology delighted the crowd at CES 2024, with its unique see-through design, resembling glass. The Micro LED chips are precisely printed on a glass panel, eliminating seams and refractions. Future applications include giant scoreboards in homes and stadiums, as well as exciting advertising displays in commercial settings.

    At the event, Samsung also unveiled its vision, “AI for All: Connectivity in the Age of AI.“

    L’Oreal Unveils the Airlight Pro

    L'Oreal Airlight Pro
    L’Oreal Airlight Pro

    Beauty giant L’Oreal shifted the spotlight away from traditional tech giants by demonstrating a new wave of beauty innovation including the new ‘Airlight Pro’. The Airlight Pro is the product of both brilliant tech innovation and environmentally conscious product development. L’Oreal partnered with Zuvi, a hardware startup company, to produce the ‘Airlight Pro’ which uses a combination of infared light technologies and wind to care for the hair

    Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of the L’Oreal Groupe said in his opening keynote, “For 115 years, L’Oréal has been leveraging science to innovate and provide consumers with unforgettable beauty experiences that fulfill their individual beauty aspirations. With AirLight Pro, in partnership with Zuvi, we prove that technology can augment beauty performance, caring for multiple hair needs, and reduce its environmental impact. That’s the future of beauty we are aiming to create.” 

    Sony

    Sony CES keynote below teased a spatial VR headset, Sony’s Afeela car, and Gran Turismo 7.

    ASUS

    ASUS announcements including the two screen laptop.

    For a look at the first few days of the show:   https://www.ces.tech

    Report by award-winning author Lucy Broadbent

    Lucy Broadbent
    Lucy Broadbent – author of ‘How To Be A Lioness’
    Tags
    N/A
    Lucy Broadbent
    By Lucy Broadbent

    Lucy Broadbent is the author of the award-winning 'What Would Ted Lasso Do? How Ted’s Positive Approach Can Help You', a motivational and fun self-help guide. Her most recent book is 'How To Be A Lioness.' Lucy is a journalist and travel writer, formerly travel editor for Hello! Magazine and contributor to The Carousel and Women Love Tech, The Los Angeles Times, The London Times, The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The Daily Mail, Marie Claire (US, UK, Australian editions) You can buy a copy of her book on Amazon or her website here: https://www.lucybroadbent.net/

    View more

    trends News

    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 7 November 2023
    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    gluten free FoodSwitch health
    Top 6 Food Recipe Apps for a Healthier You NOW
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 8 January 2024
    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    Hannah Lising-White
    on 23 September 2023

    Related News

    Tracey Spicer news
    How Can We Turn The Tables On AI And Bias? Man-Made Author Tracey Spicer Explains How
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 9 January 2024
    messaging apps news
    How To Have Uncomfortable Conversations About AI And Bias
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 5 January 2024
    smile news
    Smiling Makes You Happy
    Lucy Broadbent
    on 31 December 2023
    Dining trends of 2023 opentable food industry news
    The Biggest Dining Trends of 2023
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 31 December 2023
    Tinder Dating Nato Dating Trends 2023 news
    NATO Dating (And Four Other Trends That Topped Tinder in 2023)
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 31 December 2023
    Tracey Spicer and Man-Made book news
    Tracey Spicer On How To Take Action On AI Being Predisposed To ‘Misogyny, Ableism, Homophobia And Ageism’
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 27 December 2023

    More WLT News