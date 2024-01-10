Tech Talk: CES 2024 Highlights

The biggest tech event of the year just got bigger. Over 130,000 attendees, 4000 exhibitors, and more disruptive innovation than even 2.5 million square feet of Las Vegas can contain. The trends which emerge here are those which will set the tone for the year to come and AI is in everything.

Keynote speeches from the CEOs of Siemens, L’Oreal and Walmart talked about the next generation of retail, and in the C Space Studio, the hot topic was the disruptive trends which are changing the future of advertising, brand marketing and entertainment.

There was also the Annual Women Walk the Floor Tour – two hundred powerful women walking the floor together, organized by The Female Quotient, whose mission is to change the reality that only 2% of all VC funding, only 12% of all AI researchers and only 33% of the employees at large tech companies are women.

All the latest tech gadgets were there too, of course. Popular in the crowd was Urtopia’s high tech ebikes, which come with fully integrated ChatGPT, Moonwalkers, shoes with built-in wheels that speed up walking, Squad Mobility’s tiny solar-powered electric vehicle, a two screen laptop from ASUS that everyone’s going to want, and an underwater scooter that doubles up as an electric outboard motor.

CES 2024 Highlights

Samsung Unveils Transparent Micro LED TVs at CES 2024

Among the CES 2024 highlights, Samsung introduced its latest Micro LED TV lineup, featuring an innovative transparent panel design. This breakthrough technology allows viewers to see through the display, paving the way for a huge variety of applications.

See-Through Display Technology: Transforming Entertainment and Advertising

Samsung’s transparent Micro LED technology delighted the crowd at CES 2024, with its unique see-through design, resembling glass. The Micro LED chips are precisely printed on a glass panel, eliminating seams and refractions. Future applications include giant scoreboards in homes and stadiums, as well as exciting advertising displays in commercial settings.

At the event, Samsung also unveiled its vision, “AI for All: Connectivity in the Age of AI.“

L’Oreal Unveils the Airlight Pro

L’Oreal Airlight Pro

Beauty giant L’Oreal shifted the spotlight away from traditional tech giants by demonstrating a new wave of beauty innovation including the new ‘Airlight Pro’. The Airlight Pro is the product of both brilliant tech innovation and environmentally conscious product development. L’Oreal partnered with Zuvi, a hardware startup company, to produce the ‘Airlight Pro’ which uses a combination of infared light technologies and wind to care for the hair

Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of the L’Oreal Groupe said in his opening keynote, “For 115 years, L’Oréal has been leveraging science to innovate and provide consumers with unforgettable beauty experiences that fulfill their individual beauty aspirations. With AirLight Pro, in partnership with Zuvi, we prove that technology can augment beauty performance, caring for multiple hair needs, and reduce its environmental impact. That’s the future of beauty we are aiming to create.”

Sony

Sony CES keynote below teased a spatial VR headset, Sony’s Afeela car, and Gran Turismo 7.

ASUS

ASUS announcements including the two screen laptop.

Report by award-winning author Lucy Broadbent