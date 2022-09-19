The Best Of The Music World Join The Global Citizen Festival 2022. Here’s What’s On

The best of our music world will take part in the Global Citizen Festival on September 24th across two different locations – New York and Accra. Metallica, Rosala, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, Charlie Puth, the Jonas Brothers, and Mneskin are among the performers scheduled to appear in an event that will take place in New York’s Central Park.

At the other event, which will take place at Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, performances will be given by Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Tems, H.E.R., Gyakie, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy.

Where Can We Watch It?

Broadcasters including ABC, FX, Hulu, iHeartRadio, YouTube, Twitter, and TimesLive will provide coverage of the event. Ahead of the G20 and COP27, the festival is urging world leaders to “invest $600 million into the future of women and girls, close the annual $10 billion climate financing shortfall, deliver $500 million to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis, and provide urgent relief from crushing debts to end extreme poverty now.”

This is being done at the United Nations General Assembly, which is taking place before the G20 and COP27.

Here’s The Lineup For Global Citizen Festival 2022

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

April 9 – 10

Legendary singer-songwriter and rock star Elvis Costello performs two shows in Australia’s Sydney Opera House Concert Hall for the first time in 17 years. Find out more about the event. The overwhelming demand for tickets may force you to wait in line.

Discover something different these school holidays

September 29 – October 9

Discover something different these school holidays!

Use your imagination and take advantage of all they offer over the Spring Break. From larger-than-life puppets in ARC to a mind-bending trip combining tech and theatre in ZOOOM! The ARIA-winning kids band Teeny Tiny Stevies is back, and you can be swept away in the tales of children of the future in the immersive audio installation After the Flood.

What’s On This Week

The Sacred Veil: Eric Whitacre Conducts

September 17

Eric Whitacre is a composer who understands choirs inside and out and enchants singers and listeners alike; he is a veritable rock star of modern choral music. Enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be swept away by his mesmerizing music.

Chalkface

September 15 – October 29

Featuring the writing talents of Angela Betzien (ABC’s Total Control) and the direction of Jessica Arthur (Home, I’m Darling), this new Australian comedy will have you in fits of laughter as it exposes the inner workings of the teachers’ staff room.

Look Forward To These

Velvet Rewired

December 22 -February 5

Velvet Rewired will be a crazy night out this summer, paying tribute to artists such as Diana Ross, The Bee Gees, Earth Wind & Fire, and The Weather Girls via an explosion of funk that brings back the hedonistic clubs of the 1970s.

Instruments of Dance

November 10 – 26

In this cutting-edge triple bill, resident choreographers from three of the most prestigious dance companies in the world react to soundtracks created by current composers working in a variety of distinct musical genres.

Uncovered 2022

Showcasing Australian artists

The Opera House Shop is now the showcase for the works of artists Mwerre Soap & Skin, Elph Ceramics, and fromBIGthings. Explore exquisite pottery, soaps handcrafted by Australia’s Indigenous people, and framed architectural models. Artists on the rise in Australia have their work featured in Uncovered.

Jonathan Biss

October 30

On this special evening, Jonathan Biss, a world-renowned concert pianist, will play for the first time at Utzon Music. Be moved by the brilliance of his profoundly musical imagination as he performs works by Berg, Schumann, and Schubert in a magnificent solo concert.

Ready For Streaming

Antidote 2022 On Demand

Paid Stream.

With the Antidote Festival Pass on Stream, you can catch up on or rewatch the agenda-setting talks from amazing thinking leaders such as Brian Cox, David Wenham, Olivia Laing, Jarvis Cocker, and more.

HTRK In Session

Free Stream.

HTRK, an electronic post-punk duo from Melbourne, will do a live show at the Drama Theatre in the lead up to their debut in the Sydney Opera House in May 2022. The set list will feature songs from their critically praised album Rhinestones. You can view the film about the cinematic concert for free on Stream.

More Reading: