The Smart Diffuser Lets You Control The Scents In Your Home From Your Phone

Pamela Connellan
on June 21, 2022
Smart Diffuser

We all want our home to smell nice but up until now, this meant you have to be there, setting up your candles or oil diffusers. But now with this product from Scent Australia, we have a Smart Diffuser which you can control by Bluetooth via the Scent App on your phone so you have the ultimate control over how your home smells anywhere, any time – all in the palm of your hand!

With technology at the forefront of this product, you can choose personalised scenting intervals, schedule diffusion time frames and yes – you can even control the fragrance strength.

All you do is switch on the Smart Diffuser in your lounge room and then you can control it during the day so it’s all fine if you’re having guests over or friends visiting later that day.

As well, when you run out of oil, you can order diffuser oil refills directly via the app.

Romance can be literally in the air

The Smart Diffuser comes with a Romantic Scent Pack and together, these are the perfect match-making duo. Using the Scent App, you can turn on your Smart Diffuser from your phone via Bluetooth from approximately 10 metres away. Then you can set the timing intervals and let the romance diffuse into the party. Pick from one of five indulgent oils in the Romantic Scent Pack to use, with each scent is designed to be ‘an ode to the uplifting charm of a lover’s affection’.

Prepare for work the next day.

The next day you can change the oil in your Smart Diffuser to one of five oils from the Energizer Scent Pack. These are more energising and you’ll be ready to smash it at work the next day.

The Smart Diffuser is a powerful ceramic diffuser which has been crafted with interior design in mind. As it releases fragrance into the atmosphere, it has no need for heat or water. The elevated product also helps to purify its surroundings, creating a sense of well-being and tranquillity within any space.

“We wanted to design a product that would create that ‘at home’ feeling, something different than using
plastic or metal, something more comforting,” says Andrew O’Keefe, Scent Australia Home’s Managing
Director. “Encased in a beautiful white ceramic structure that oozes warmth and relaxation, we are thrilled to release the Smart Diffuser.”

For more information on where to get a smart diffuser, visit Scent Australia here.

For more from Women Love Tech on smart home appliances, visit here.

Review: Vitamix Ascent Series A2300i Will Whizz Up Your Health
Pamela Connellan
By Pamela Connellan
Pamela Connellan is a journalist, specialising in movie reviews, stories about the movie industry and streaming trends, She has a keen love of everything visual but also writes about the latest, new tech products and sustainability.

