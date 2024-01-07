    Top 6 Food Recipe Apps for a Healthier You NOW

    I love HEALTHY FOOD APPS. They give us inspiration and the opportunity to look forward to fresh beginnings.

    Here at Women Love Tech, we cover lots of stories on our favourite apps, so here is our selection of the top 6 food recipe apps we think should be on your phone or tablet. Be inspired, eat healthy, keep a strong mind in a strong body, and bon appétit!

    Big Oven

    vegan food

    View more at BigOven 250,000+ Recipes and Grocery List

    Centr by Chris Hemsworth

    Chris Hemsworth

    Founded by Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, the Centr app and website provides a holistic health program with a personalized training planner with over 1000 workouts, a daily meal plan and articles.

    View more at Centr by Chris Hemsworth

    Allergy-Free Entertaining

    Allergy-free entertaining provides entertaining options for all occasions and many allergies.

    Are you entertaining someone who is:

    – Gluten-Free
    – Wheat Free
    – Dairy Free
    – Egg Free
    – Nut Free
    – Low Sugar
    – Vegetarian
    – Vegan
    – A Child

    Features: over 130 recipes. The allergy-free entertaining app search function lets you select exactly the allergy-free options you need, personalised for your guests. Our alternative ingredients list will let you know the exact ingredients to alter the recipe for multiple allergies.

    View more at Allergy Free Entertaining.

    Picture your food

    Green Kitchen

    Green Kitchen is an inspiring source of organic and tasty vegetarian food, with ingredients straight from nature and a bare minimum of gluten, sugar and dairy products used. Enjoy and be delighted by creative recipes with drop-dead gorgeous photos and detailed, easy-to-follow instructions.

    Regardless if you need to spice up your vegetarian lifestyle or have veggies over for dinner. The Green Kitchen is your perfect companion in your kitchen or while planning from your sofa.

    View more at Green Kitchen.

    Taste Recipe Website

    Australia’s #1 recipe website, taste.com.au, brings you the taste app for iPhone, featuring all 26,000 tried and tested recipes from your favourite food magazines.

    Whether you are planning a dinner party, shopping for the week or cooking in the kitchen, you can now access taste.com.au’s extensive selection of recipes on the go.

    The taste.com.au app provides ideas and inspiration whether you’re a first-time cook or a fastidious foodie. With the taste app, you’ll always have the answer to the ‘what’s for dinner dilemma’ at your fingertips.

    Get your daily recipe inspiration with the app’s Recipe of the Day feature. Search more than 26,000 professionally developed and member-rated recipes from some of Australia’s most celebrated lifestyle titles, including Woolworths Australian Good Taste, Super Food Ideas and ABC Delicious.

    View more at Taste

    smoothie

    Green Smoothies

    Ascension Kitchen is a beautifully designed blog that shares a wealth of information on nutritious, plant-based and raw foods, as well as mouth-watering recipes that are easy to prepare and visually stunning.

    This app is a collection of Ascension Kitchen’s finest Green Smoothie recipes that have been carefully put together to nourish your body in the highest order. Beautiful and quick to prepare, recipes are made entirely out of affordable and easy-to-find ingredients. After all, good health should be accessible for everyone!

    This app not only inspires but educates too. Learn all about the benefits of adding greens to your smoothies, including what each superstar ingredient has to offer.

    With names like Running Man, Double Dragon and Tooty Booty, these creative combinations will impart you with a spring in your step that will surely last the day. View more at Green Smoothies.

    Conclusion

    Of course, we haven’t tried (yet) all the food recipe apps on the market but will continue to introduce you to new ones this year. Until then, if you know a very good yummy one, please leave a comment below and share it with us 🙂

