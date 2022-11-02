Candid Christmas Gift Guide 2022 For Techies

Candid Christmas Gift Guide 2022

If you are buying Christmas gifts for tech lovers, check out the top-tier gifts for everyone from music lovers to gamers. For blaring the carols (Soundboks, Skullcandy) to getting into the Christmas spirit (Diplomático, Plantation Rum, Drinks By The Dram, Aviation), there are lots of gifts that are ideal for foodies, tech geeks, and luxury product enthusiasts alike.

Christmas Gift Guide Under $100

Skullcandy Mod True Wireless Earbuds

RRP $99

Mod True Wireless Earbuds allow you to customize your equalizers, pair to multiple devices at once and packs 34 hours of total battery.

Gifts To Take Christmas Lunch To A New Level

Traeger Grills Timberline

RRP $6,999

Finally, the newest member of the Traeger family has found its way down under, just in time for Christmas dinner and countless summer picnics. With its cutting-edge technology, the Timberline Wood Pellet Grill opens you a whole new world of wood-fired flavor and outdoor cooking options with its focus on consistency, simplicity, and adaptability.

Gifts To Amplify The Entertainment

Skullcandy SLYR Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset

RRP $119.95

SLYR provides the essentials of gaming while retaining its ease of use and clarity, allowing you to get right into the action as quickly as possible, and it also offers audio that has been properly adjusted.

Skullcandy Sesh ANC True Wireless Earbuds

RRP $149

The Sesh ANC ‘Supreme Sound’ earphones combine cutting-edge technology with modern design. Stay-Aware Mode and its four microphones let you alter the volume without losing your bearings, so you can listen to or ignore the holiday music as you like. The ideal present for anybody who values high-quality music on the road, it comes fully loaded with features including Finding Technology, IP55 water protection, 46 hours of battery life without ANC and 32 hours with ANC.

Soundboks Go speaker

RRP $1,099

SOUNDBOKS GO is portable and high-quality. SOUNDBOKS Go, designed to connect people and families together and magnify community events at concert-quality sound inside and outdoors, will be your go-to speaker for all your favorite Christmas songs this year.

