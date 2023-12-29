    Why More People Are Using Fitness Apps Than Ever Before

    Emeric Brard
    on 30 December 2023

    Fitness apps had already experienced enormous growth throughout the 2010s, but during the pandemic, the number of users and revenue they were generating reached new heights with millions relying on these apps for their health and fitness needs. Interestingly, projections are indicating that this may be a trend for a while to come. 

    While the growth of these platforms isn’t in itself surprising with more and more people opting for healthier lifestyles than ever before, the magnitude at which it is set to reach over the course of five years is explosive. It has been predicted that fitness apps will only continue to attract more users in the coming years, which could see them grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.36%. By 2025, revenue figures might be closer to $28.42 billion.

    Fitness Apps

    Clearly, businesses have jumped on this opportunity to supply a service that has in recent times been in such high demand – think Peloton, or Centr by Chris Hemsworth.

    “The fitness industry as a whole has enjoyed sustained growth over the past couple of decades and fitness apps is one of the fastest-growing segments to come out of it. 2020’s pandemic only accelerated the fitness app segment’s growth and will serve as a great foundation for its projected 20% CAGR.”  – Rex Pascual, editor at TradingPlatforms.com

    Incredibly, statistics are pointing to an upward trend that would see 600 million fitness app users by the end of the year. About 61.5% of these users will be users of free services, while the remaining 38.5% will be users of paid services.

    Have you been using fitness apps this year? If so, which ones? Let us know in the comments.

    Emeric Brard
    By Emeric Brard

    Emeric Brard is a lifestyle writer for Women Love Tech and The Carousel.

    View more

    trends News

    trends
    Expect A Focus on Sustainability, Automation and 5G Adoption In 2023
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 7 November 2023
    woman in field trends
    L’Oreal Tackles Climate Change With Its New Sustainability Program
    Pamela Connellan
    on 28 December 2022
    TikTok avatars trends
    You’ll Never Guess What’s Trending On TikTok This Month
    Mary Grace
    on 27 December 2022

    health News

    Monochrome Capture of a Happy Elderly Man health
    It’s Official! A Good Laugh is The Best Medicine For A Healthy Life
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 1 October 2023
    Happy health
    Top 9 Positivity Sites to Make You Happier
    Hannah Lising-White
    on 23 September 2023
    Man Battle Rope Training health
    Get Healthy With 1000 Free Health Tips in Just One App
    Frederique Bros
    on 13 July 2023

    Related News

    Yoga and tai chi apps
    5 Best Fitness Apps To Improve Overall Health
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 27 December 2023
    mental health app Atone apps
    How This Mental Health App Uses VR To Help NSW Vets With PTSD
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 26 December 2023
    vegan apps
    5 Apps That Will Help You Go Vegan In 2024
    Ruby Feneley
    on 26 December 2023
    Best Apps For Mental Health | Women Love Tech apps
    10 Best Apps To Improve Your Mental Health
    Mary Grace
    on 26 December 2023
    vegan Tomato Salad Recipe with Feta apps
    Going Vegan? Try This New Vegan App PLUS Drew Barrymore’s Spaghetti Harissa Recipe
    Robyn Foyster Robyn Foyster has been verified by Muck Rack's editorial team
    on 26 December 2023
    Six Best Christmas Apps of 2023 apps
    Six Best Christmas Apps of 2023
    Marie-Antoinette Issa
    on 24 December 2023

    More WLT News